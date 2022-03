Nog wat quotes uit een Cap-X artikel: Olaf Scholz’s coalition government has been astonishingly reluctant to cut itself off from Russian energy supplies – even as every statement that implies their willingness to do so is met with applause. This isn’t entirely Scholz’s fault: he is the heir to a horribly misguided energy policy that has left his country over-dependent on Russian hydrocarbons. Still, the way European leaders line up to praise his leadership even as German money literally funds the Russian war machine leaves a bitter taste.

Likewise, it’s strange to hear the notes of self-congratulation in Berlin over the decision to finally ramp up defence spending. As Europe’s leading economy, it’s remarkable that it’s taken a crisis on this scale to finally commit to the Nato target of spending 2% of GDP on defence, not pride. And even then, the €100bn modernisation effort is unlikely to come online for at least five years.

Perhaps worse still was the Germans’ reluctance to offer lethal aid to Ukraine, even as Russia massed its troops at the border. As the UK was sending thousands of vital anti-tank weapons, German defence apparatchiks could only bring themselves to offer 5000 helmets. Once fighting started, the German defence ministry did provide thousands of Cold War-era ‘Strela’ anti-air missiles – only for the Ukrainians to discover many of them were unusable.