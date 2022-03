Pfff dat lucht op:

Chancellor Olaf Scholz says membership “was not and is not” on alliance’s agenda

Not admitting Ukraine and Georgia into NATO was the right decision, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the TV channel ZDF on Thursday, commenting on the current conflict between Kiev and Russia.

Scholz was apparently referring to the June 2021 summit in Brussels, when NATO endorsed the two former Soviet republics’ right to join in principle, but did not give a timeframe for accession and insisted on both undergoing “reforms” before that could happen.

“That was the correct decision, after very long negotiations within NATO about that issue,” said Scholz, answering ZDF host Maybrit Illner.

Ukraine’s NATO membership is not on the alliance’s agenda today, the chancellor added.