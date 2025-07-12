(Terug)kijken. De heerlijkste wagens op het Goodwood Festival of Speed
Het Goodwood Festival of Speed (wiki), een beetje de Isle of Man TT voor mensen zonder doodswens en een voorkeur voor geschmier op vier wielen in plaats van twee. Gebeurt van alles, niets al te serieus, maar het mag ook niet te langzaam gaan allemaal. Komen allerlei auto's voorbij: klassiekers, conceptauto's, gloednieuwe modellen, gloednieuwe klassiekers en alles er tussenin. Bovenstaand de livestream, onderstaand en na de breek een compilatie van wat er tot nu toe zoal langskwam.
Donderdag
Vrijdag
Debutanten
We moeten terug
We can always trust the #Renault 5 Maxi Turbo to bring the entertainment. This hot hatch hero was not only fast during its first run on the #FOS Hill, but it also threw in some full 360 degree spins for some added flair. Is this the greatest Monte Carlo #Rally winner ever? pic.twitter.com/oLGeU0iY0K— Goodwood Road & Racing (@GoodwoodRRC) July 10, 2025
You can't talk about #F1 history without paying homage to the thunderous #AlfaRomeo 158 Alfetta. In the early years of the World Championship, this machine chalked-up 47 wins from 55 grands prix entered and was piloted by a flurry of legendary drivers including Giuseppe Farina,… pic.twitter.com/rPKypRn9zP— Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) July 11, 2025
We moeten terug en tegelijk vooruit
The #Renault 5 Turbo is ranked highly amongst the greatest hot hatches of all time. And now it has a futuristic, mad and highly powerful successor. The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is a mini Supercar that features a 562PS powertrain and can go from 0-60mph in less than 3.5 secs! Were you… pic.twitter.com/VZKVcGjMPD— Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) July 10, 2025