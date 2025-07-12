achtergrond

Het Goodwood Festival of Speed (wiki), een beetje de Isle of Man TT voor mensen zonder doodswens en een voorkeur voor geschmier op vier wielen in plaats van twee. Gebeurt van alles, niets al te serieus, maar het mag ook niet te langzaam gaan allemaal. Komen allerlei auto's voorbij: klassiekers, conceptauto's, gloednieuwe modellen, gloednieuwe klassiekers en alles er tussenin. Bovenstaand de livestream, onderstaand en na de breek een compilatie van wat er tot nu toe zoal langskwam.

@Spartacus | 12-07-25 | 16:01

