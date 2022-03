Brewster schrijft bij Forbes:

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is fought both on land and in cyber space, with attacks launched on both sides of the border this past week

First came Russia with broadsides on Ukrainian banks and government websites, using distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, where web servers are flooded with so much traffic they become unreachable. Then computer-wiping malware spread across the country. Bloomberg reported that Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs was one victim.

Then over the weekend, Ukraine launched an "IT Army," a crowdsourced cyber unit backed by the nation's deputy prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov. He and the Army have been targeting a number of Russian websites, in particular the Moscow Stock Exchange and Sberbank, which were both down on Monday morning. The Army continues to claim victims, while a number of media websites including Russian news agency TASS and Forbes Russia were defaced with anti-war messages.

While paling in significance when compared to the ground invasion, the information war is raging and the underdog Ukraine is holding its own.