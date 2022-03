Falsehoods in wartime:

1. We do not want war.

2. The opposite party alone is guilty of war.

3. The enemy is inherently evil and resembles the devil.

4. We defend a noble cause, not our own interests.

5. The enemy commits atrocities on purpose; our mishaps are involuntary.

6. The enemy uses forbidden weapons.

7. We suffer small losses, those of the enemy are enormous.

8. Recognized artists and intellectuals back our cause.

9. Our cause is sacred.

10. All who doubt our propaganda are traitors.