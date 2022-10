Financial Times;

Belarus is being dragged by Moscow into opening a new front in the war in Ukraine, which could force Kyiv to divert resources and attention away from its counteroffensives in the east and south.

Russia had Iranian-supplied Shahed-136 kamikaze drones to Belarusian air bases, according to Ukrainian military intelligence.”

Bedenk even dat de grens tussen Wit-Rusland en OEK 1000 kilometer breed is. Zo’n gebied met een breedte van 1000 km is moeilijk te verdedigen.