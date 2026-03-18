Zeker, Israël heeft eerder olie-opslagen in Iran aangevallen, maar dit betreft wel de eerste aanval op een 'upstream'-faciliteit (wiki) en bovendien deelt Iran deze facilitiet met Qatar. Laatstgenoemde veroordeelt de aanval uiteraard: "The Israeli targeting of facilities linked to Iran’s South Pars field, an extension of Qatar’s North Field, is a dangerous & irresponsible step amid the current military escalation in the region. Targeting energy infrastructure constitutes a threat to global energy security, as well as to the peoples of the region & its environment." En wie krijgt de rekening? De huisdieren van influencers! "Iran’s state television publishes a threat, saying that the Islamic Republic will be attacking oil and gas infrastructure in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Iran specifically threatens Saudi Arabia’s Samref Refinery and its Jubail Petrochemical Complex. It also threatened the UAE’s Al Hasan Gas Field and the petrochemical plants and a refinery in Qatar."

Of, zoals we dat hier graag noemen: oplopende spanningen in het Midden-Oosten! Wij gaan weer live.