Liveblog 39. Eerste aanval op Iraans-Qatarese 'upstream' olie/gas-faciliteit Asaluyeh, Iran belooft vergeldingsaanvallen op olie/gas-infrastructuur Golfstaten
Wees erbij op de eerste rij. Liveblog 38 zag u hier.
An attack struck the South Pars petrochemical facilities in Asaluyeh in southern Iran, videos sent to Iran International show. pic.twitter.com/d7ZES9VDwB— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) March 18, 2026
Zeker, Israël heeft eerder olie-opslagen in Iran aangevallen, maar dit betreft wel de eerste aanval op een 'upstream'-faciliteit (wiki) en bovendien deelt Iran deze facilitiet met Qatar. Laatstgenoemde veroordeelt de aanval uiteraard: "The Israeli targeting of facilities linked to Iran’s South Pars field, an extension of Qatar’s North Field, is a dangerous & irresponsible step amid the current military escalation in the region. Targeting energy infrastructure constitutes a threat to global energy security, as well as to the peoples of the region & its environment." En wie krijgt de rekening? De huisdieren van influencers! "Iran’s state television publishes a threat, saying that the Islamic Republic will be attacking oil and gas infrastructure in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Iran specifically threatens Saudi Arabia’s Samref Refinery and its Jubail Petrochemical Complex. It also threatened the UAE’s Al Hasan Gas Field and the petrochemical plants and a refinery in Qatar."
Of, zoals we dat hier graag noemen: oplopende spanningen in het Midden-Oosten! Wij gaan weer live.
Update 16:30 - In het westen van Iran heeft de Israëlische luchtmacht vijf lullo's van de Iraanse Revolutionaire Garde gedood met een luchtaanval. Beeld daarvan ziet u HIER.
Update 16:31 - X is down. Schuld van de ayatollahs.
Update 16:37 - X leeft weer, in tegenstelling tot heel wat lullo's van de Iraanse Revolutionaire Garde.
Update 16:49 - De IDF deelt een gezellige compilatie met documentatie van aanvallen op Hezbollah-doelen in Libanon.
Update 16:52 - Nieuwe lading Iraanse ballistische raketten onderweg naar Israël, snel dekking zoeken daar.
Update 17:06 - Reza Pahlavi heeft een nieuwe videoboodschap voor de Iraanse bevolking en zegt: "Now, on this last Thursday of the year, I call upon you to visit the resting places of the eternal heroes of the Lion and Sun Revolution and all champions of Iran's freedom, and to show your solidarity with their families. On the eve of Norooz, we renew our promise to the brave sons and daughters of Iran: our promise to reclaim Iran, our promise to bring glory to our homeland, and our promise to build a future that is free, prosperous, and bright."
Update 17:30 - U kent Masoud Shojaei waarschijnlijk niet, maar de beste kerel speelde 87 interlands voor Iran en voetbalde onder andere bij Osasuna in Spanje en bij AEK Athene in Griekenland. Dan ben je in die contreien een grote speler. Hoe dan ook, oud-voetballers moeten natuurlijk
hun muil houden juist heel veel praten, maar alleen op tv, over voetbal zich met de politiek bemoeien. Dat doet Masoud: "He describes the war as a positive event which has brought Iranians on the brink of liberation from the Islamic regime with a new golden age on the horizon." Hoofd op het hakblok. Moedig.
Update 17:47 - Mojtaba Khamenei is duidelijk: bloedvergieten maakt de Islamitische republiek "alleen maar sterker". Fijne kijk op de waarde van menselijk leven, zo'n vent. Er komt ook wraak voor Ali Larijani.
Nieuw overzicht U.S. CENTCOM
Operation Epic Fury: March 18th Update pic.twitter.com/LPgEPadZYM— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 18, 2026
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