"niet is gelukt om iets te bereiken"

De aanstaande deal tussen Saoedi-Arabië en Israel is van tafel: The Saudi-Israel deal is in tatters

Biden had hoped to crown his presidential term with a historic peace agreement between Israel and the most powerful Arab state — that now seems unlikely.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Morocco have all opened diplomatic missions in Israel since the Abraham Accords were signed in 2020, and these governments have yet to decide how they should respond to the fast-moving events in Gaza. None of them are supportive of Hamas and its radical Islamic ideology — an ideology that demands the replacement of Israel with a fundamentalist Islamic state spanning the Jordan river to the Mediterranean. But if anti-Israeli sentiment rises across the entire Arab world, they may have no choice but to shutter their missions.

