"Spokesman of the Ministry of Health in Gaza: The health system in Gaza has entered the major collapse phase: the medical equipment has run out and there is no electricity.

UNRWA announced early this morning: 423,000 displaced people in the Gaza Strip have abandoned their homes (about half of them are in UNRWA shelters)

Palestinian media reports on a large wave of arrests carried out by the IDF early this morning among Hamas senior officials and activists in Hebron. About 25 of them were arrested, including members of the Palestinian Legislative Council.

Al Jazeera reporter: It seems that Israel is using a new type of bombs in attacks in the Gaza Strip. The bombs have a destructive power that we have not encountered before.

