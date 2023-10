I been sayin‘ that shit for years. And if you ever heard it, it meant your ass.

I never really questioned what it meant. I thought it was just a cold-blooded thing to say to a motherfucker ‚fore you popped a cap in his ass.

But I saw some shit this mornin‘ made me think twice. Now I’m thinkin‘, it could mean you’re the evil man. And I’m the righteous man. And Mr. .45 here, he’s the shepherd protecting my righteous ass in the valley of darkness. Or it could be that you’re the righteous man and I’m the shepherd and it’s the world that’s evil and selfish.

I’d like that. But that shit ain’t the truth. The truth is you’re the weak. And I’m the tyranny of evil men. But I’m tryin‘. I’m tryin‘ real hard to be a shepherd.