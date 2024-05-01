Bovenstaand ziet u protestleider en Columbia U-biebbezetter Johannah King-Slutzky zeggen dat de universiteit die ze zelf bezet verantwoordelijk is voor het brengen van eten en drinken. "First of all, we're saying they're obligated to provide food to students who pay for a meal plan here. (...) It's ultimately a question of what kind of community and obligations Colombia feels it has to its students. Do you want students to die of dehydration or starvation?"

Slutzky is een van die extreemlinkse Stockholm-joden die wil dat Hamas de groene vlag boven Tel Aviv hijst. Ze doceert te Colombia en is PhD-kandidaat met een speciale interesse in "theories of the imagination & poetry as interpreted through a Marxian lens". Op LinkedIn beschrijft ze zichzelf als "expert for progressive and leftist causes" en dat ze zelfs heeft gewerkt voor de Council on American-Islamic Relations, wat dus letterlijk gewoon de Moslimbroederschap met extreem nauwe Hamas-banden is. Zowel haar Columbia-pagina als LinkedIn zijn inmiddels offline gehaald.

Het naveltruitje achter haar is joodse Hamas-twink Cameron Jones, die hier bijvoorbeeld leeg mag lopen tegen Al-Jazeera.

Maar even hè, 't begint op te vallen. Die """pro-Palestijnse""" [_dat zijn het niet; je kunt niet voor Hamas én de Palestijnse bevolking zijn_] uni-demo's bestaan voornamelijk uit vrouwen en twinks en die hele beweging is een vileine exercitie in Marxistische toxic femininity.

En dat heeft te UCLA dus gevolgen als er ineens zo'n 100 Cali Combat Jews verhaal komen halen nadat er een "joods meisje bewusteloos geslagen was" - zie beeldmateriaal onderstaand.

Ondertussen heeft de NYPD Columbia U deels ontzet en worden studenten afgevoerd in grote politiebussen. Te UCLA lijkt er nog geen ontruimingsbevel van kracht, maar houdt de politie de vechtende partijen inmiddels wel uit elkaar. UCLA Livestream helemaal onderaan.

Update 14:26 - Het is echt gewoon Gazaantje Spelen door Amerika's rijkste/DEI-Zoomers ja.