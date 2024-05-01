.@UCLA’s campus is a violent battleground now as supporters of Israel clash with those in the far-left Gaza encampment that has shut down large parts of campus.
Biebbezetter Columbia eist voedsel van uni. Cali Combat Jews belagen demonstranten UCLA nadat "joods meisje bewusteloos geslagen was"
Cosplayer doceert aan Columbia en is PhD-kandidaat in "theories of the imagination & poetry as interpreted through a Marxian lens"
Bovenstaand ziet u protestleider en Columbia U-biebbezetter Johannah King-Slutzky zeggen dat de universiteit die ze zelf bezet verantwoordelijk is voor het brengen van eten en drinken. "First of all, we're saying they're obligated to provide food to students who pay for a meal plan here. (...) It's ultimately a question of what kind of community and obligations Colombia feels it has to its students. Do you want students to die of dehydration or starvation?"
Slutzky is een van die extreemlinkse Stockholm-joden die wil dat Hamas de groene vlag boven Tel Aviv hijst. Ze doceert te Colombia en is PhD-kandidaat met een speciale interesse in "theories of the imagination & poetry as interpreted through a Marxian lens". Op LinkedIn beschrijft ze zichzelf als "expert for progressive and leftist causes" en dat ze zelfs heeft gewerkt voor de Council on American-Islamic Relations, wat dus letterlijk gewoon de Moslimbroederschap met extreem nauwe Hamas-banden is. Zowel haar Columbia-pagina als LinkedIn zijn inmiddels offline gehaald.
Het naveltruitje achter haar is joodse Hamas-twink Cameron Jones, die hier bijvoorbeeld leeg mag lopen tegen Al-Jazeera.
Maar even hè, 't begint op te vallen. Die """pro-Palestijnse""" [_dat zijn het niet; je kunt niet voor Hamas én de Palestijnse bevolking zijn_] uni-demo's bestaan voornamelijk uit vrouwen en twinks en die hele beweging is een vileine exercitie in Marxistische toxic femininity.
En dat heeft te UCLA dus gevolgen als er ineens zo'n 100 Cali Combat Jews verhaal komen halen nadat er een "joods meisje bewusteloos geslagen was" - zie beeldmateriaal onderstaand.
Ondertussen heeft de NYPD Columbia U deels ontzet en worden studenten afgevoerd in grote politiebussen. Te UCLA lijkt er nog geen ontruimingsbevel van kracht, maar houdt de politie de vechtende partijen inmiddels wel uit elkaar. UCLA Livestream helemaal onderaan.
Update 14:26 - Het is echt gewoon Gazaantje Spelen door Amerika's rijkste/DEI-Zoomers ja.
Cali Jews komen verhaal halen
Groups on both Sides have Reconstituted with Full-Scale Clashes beginning once against between Pro-Israeli and Pro-Hamas Supporters at UCLA; LAPD and CHP Riot Officers are standing roughly 40ft behind the Clashes, but have reportedly stated that can not Intervene until the…
Demonstranten zijn overwegend vrouwen en non-binaire twinks
Women doing all the heavy lifting at Columbia. The gender role reversal of this whole thing is amazing. Are there no men involved or do they think it would be sexist to offer to help? This is how you know the threat of actual violence is nil and this is all a LARP.
Ja daar ga je dan succes
Imagine being $300K+ in debt, with a felony record, and no diploma because TikTok said it's cool to hate Jews.
A bus load of arrested protesters at Columbia being taken away:
Het is zo infantiel, feminien en vilein
A library at UCLA is being fenced off with checkpoints where students cannot enter unless they have wristbands displaying their support for Hamas These universities have completely lost control of their campuses and are doing nothing about it We should all be very concerned
Er breekt een JOOD door de linie omsingel hem!
I believe this is one of the first videos of the incident. In this video you can see he’s trying to escape a protestor blockade preventing access. He is running from them and they chase him down and surround him. Like they’re on a hunt. I don’t know what’s happening now….…
UCLA STUDENT GETTING ATTACKED RIGHT NOW. An hour ago, @UCLAchancellor sent out a nice update claiming to establish order; however, I'm getting word just now that a Jewish student was surrounded by protestors carrying plywood and is getting attacked outside the library. Witness…
Nog geen ontruimingsbevel te UCLA
UCLA 🚨 3:20 am, LAPD has successfully cleared the area separating both factions. However, overhearing police, their orders are not to arrest anyone or clear the encampment, simply to separate both opposing protest groups.
Voorwaarts en opwaarts
Frat boys protecting the U.S. flag at UNC can only mean one thing… THE OFFICIAL RETURN OF #WHITEBOYSUMMER
THIS GIVES ME HOPE!! 🇺🇸🙏🏼 Fraternity brothers are pelted by anti-Israel protesters at UNC Chapel Hill while protecting the United States flag as it is re-hoisted following its removal by protesters. Thank God there are young people who understand what it means to respect our…
Waarvan akte
Quote du jour: "You don’t see this in lower tier schools from kids of lower socio-economic standing because they aren’t plagued with the guilt of privilege that they’re seeking to launder through Middle East role plays of feigned suffering. This is as first world dystopia as it…
I can’t believe I have to explain what’s happening here, but here goes. Elite students of Ivy League schools have glamorized oppression so much that they have now reached role play status to satisfy their fantasies. Here, the students have appropriated the suffering of Gazans and…
Het is echt gewoon Gazaantje Spelen door Amerika's rijkste/DEI-Zoomers ja.
This role playing of Gazans is actually sick. All eyes on the children of the American elite & their terrible privations.
People are passing food and water through the gates to the Columbia University Gaza Encampment protesters. Columbia has completely shut down access to campus to try to starve the encampment.
UCLA Livestream
