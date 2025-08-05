Israël laat voor eerst in jaar Gazaanse "plaatselijke, private handelaren" weer voedsel importeren
Vrije markt antwoord op alles
100 million meals. Safely, efficiently and directly to the people of Gaza.— Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (@GHFUpdates) August 1, 2025
We are proud to deliver this lifesaving aid, and we call upon the international community to join us. pic.twitter.com/NuyD12F86B
Het blijft een vreemd schouwspel daar in Gaza. Enerzijds: er is ontegenzeggelijk voedselgebrek en honger, anders gaan 1) duizenden Gazanen niet dagelijks naar GHF-distributielocaties om voedsel te halen, 2) zouden Hamas en aanverwante clans niet zo'n 87% van alle VN-vrachtwagens kapen om hun bewind overeind te houden en 3) zou Israëls grootste nieuwskanaal Channel 12 niet van hongersnood spreken. Anderzijds: ook de onderstaande beelden van - naar omstandigheden - goed gespekte restaurants, cafés en bezorgdiensten zijn echt. En foto's als deze uitgemergelde man terwijl zijn vrouw nog altijd morbide obees is, laten zich moeilijk verklaren.
Hoe dan ook, sinds vandaag verandert er - al dan niet aan de vooravond van Israëls volledige militaire bezetting van Gaza - wel iets aan Gaza's importbeleid. Israël laat naast de VN (dat zo'n 950 trucks aan voorraden aan de Gazaanse zijde van de grens nog altijd in de zon laat creperen) en de distributiepunten van de Gaza Humanitarian Foundation nu voor het eerst in een jaar ook Gaza's private sector weer meedoen. Israëls Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories schrijft:
"Following the Cabinet’s decision to expand the scope of humanitarian aid, a mechanism was approved for the gradual and controlled renewal of the entry of goods through the private sector in Gaza. This aims to increase the volume of aid entering the Gaza Strip, while reducing reliance on aid collection by the UN and international organizations. As part of formulating this mechanism, a limited number of local merchants were approved subject to specific criteria and security screening. Goods include basic food products, baby food, fruits and vegetables, and hygiene supplies. Payments for the purchase of these goods will be conducted via bank transfers only, under a monitoring and oversight mechanism. All goods will undergo thorough inspection."
Opdat er maar steeds beter gegeten mag worden daar.
Vrijhandel hoezee
Available yesterday at Hotdog Restaurant, Gaza City:— Imshin (@imshin) August 4, 2025
Vegetable calzone, meat calzone, assorted pastries, corn salad, mayonnaise, restaurant sauce
Bank app payment available from 200 shekels and above#TheGazaYouDontSee
Links + details in 1st comment https://t.co/lXwqP3oBMc pic.twitter.com/OlOfK8lpU8
Abu Ziyada Café in Gaza Strip announces:— Imshin (@imshin) August 4, 2025
" Waiting for you tomorrow (today), we will have a slushies, and fresh hibiscus and carob juices. Payment in cash and banking app.
We have a special section for pastries and crepes at special prices, and payment will be in the app and...… https://t.co/jkquIKxPZN pic.twitter.com/wvwG5RPapO
New Gaza Café invites patrons to come for chocolate crepes and an evening of listening to Umm Kulthum.— Imshin (@imshin) August 4, 2025
Open daily 10am to 9pm, opposite Thafer 9 Tower, Gaza City.
Timestamp: 13 hours ago#TheGazaYouDontSee
Link in 1st comment https://t.co/28O1gFtcwa pic.twitter.com/XV6J0wTi4L
Cinnamon rolls by order in Gaza.— Imshin (@imshin) August 4, 2025
Pre-order or same day orders till 12 noon, by phone or What'sApp. 8 years experience.
Instagram timestamps: Yesterday & today.#TheGazaYouDontSee https://t.co/VP5AnwrGRPhttps://t.co/nbz77quB4lhttps://t.co/UeRy0xISGl pic.twitter.com/TiSbTOLSG3
Reaguursels
Dit wil je ook lezen
550 Israëlische oud-commandanten Mossad, Shin Bet en IDF vragen Trump oorlog te beëindigen
Die club (Commanders for Israel’s Security) van 550 Israëlische oud-commandanten roert zich wel vaker. Maar niet eerder zo expliciet terwijl de internationale druk op Israël zo hoog was
Hamas laat uitgehongerde gijzelaar eigen graf graven, Veldkamp waarschuwt nog één keer
Een graf ín een tunnel overigens
Frankrijk staakt Gazaans studenten-evacuatieprogramma na opduiken antisemitische tweets studente Nour Atallah
Net als je denkt geen antisemitische studenten uit Gaza binnen te halen, blijken ze het wel!
IDF start dagelijkse gevechtspauzes van 10 uur, verhoogt voedselhulp samen met Arabische landen, VN "ziet vooruitgang"
Egypte en Qatar sturen hulp per vrachtwagens, Jordanië en de Emiraten per luchtdrop, allemaal tijdens de gevechtspauzes van 10 uur
Keurige Nederlandse demonstranten roepen "Hup Hamas!" bij replica Hamastunnel te Wageningen
Hamas, Hamas! Dit land is niet wat het was!