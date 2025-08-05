100 million meals. Safely, efficiently and directly to the people of Gaza. We are proud to deliver this lifesaving aid, and we call upon the international community to join us. pic.twitter.com/NuyD12F86B

Het blijft een vreemd schouwspel daar in Gaza. Enerzijds: er is ontegenzeggelijk voedselgebrek en honger, anders gaan 1) duizenden Gazanen niet dagelijks naar GHF-distributielocaties om voedsel te halen, 2) zouden Hamas en aanverwante clans niet zo'n 87% van alle VN-vrachtwagens kapen om hun bewind overeind te houden en 3) zou Israëls grootste nieuwskanaal Channel 12 niet van hongersnood spreken. Anderzijds: ook de onderstaande beelden van - naar omstandigheden - goed gespekte restaurants, cafés en bezorgdiensten zijn echt. En foto's als deze uitgemergelde man terwijl zijn vrouw nog altijd morbide obees is, laten zich moeilijk verklaren.

Hoe dan ook, sinds vandaag verandert er - al dan niet aan de vooravond van Israëls volledige militaire bezetting van Gaza - wel iets aan Gaza's importbeleid. Israël laat naast de VN (dat zo'n 950 trucks aan voorraden aan de Gazaanse zijde van de grens nog altijd in de zon laat creperen) en de distributiepunten van de Gaza Humanitarian Foundation nu voor het eerst in een jaar ook Gaza's private sector weer meedoen. Israëls Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories schrijft:

"Following the Cabinet’s decision to expand the scope of humanitarian aid, a mechanism was approved for the gradual and controlled renewal of the entry of goods through the private sector in Gaza. This aims to increase the volume of aid entering the Gaza Strip, while reducing reliance on aid collection by the UN and international organizations. As part of formulating this mechanism, a limited number of local merchants were approved subject to specific criteria and security screening. Goods include basic food products, baby food, fruits and vegetables, and hygiene supplies. Payments for the purchase of these goods will be conducted via bank transfers only, under a monitoring and oversight mechanism. All goods will undergo thorough inspection."

Opdat er maar steeds beter gegeten mag worden daar.