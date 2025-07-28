IDF start dagelijkse gevechtspauzes van 10 uur, verhoogt voedselhulp samen met Arabische landen, VN "ziet vooruitgang"
Egypte en Qatar sturen hulp per vrachtwagens, Jordanië en de Emiraten per luchtdrop, allemaal tijdens de gevechtspauzes van 10 uur
De VN-methode
Aid trucks entering Gaza under the UN method pic.twitter.com/f7aZpVGMox— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 27, 2025
Veel tegenstrijdige geluiden rondom de distributie van hulpgoederen. Israël zegt dat er zo'n 950 trucks aan goederen IN GAZA, dus aan de Gazaanse kant van de grens, staan te creperen onder VN-beheer, dat om moverende redenen zou weigeren deze goederen Gaza in te rijden. Krijgskundige John Spencer zegt juist dat er geen enkel historisch precedent is voor de hoeveelheid hulpgoederen die Israël Gaza binnenlaat tijdens een actieve oorlog. En aan de andere kant erkent Israël zelf ook dat er nog meer gedaan moet worden om wat Israël "voedseltekorten" noemt op te lossen, dus startte het gisteren een dagelijkse gevechtspauze van 10 uur in roterende gebieden. De IDF schrijft:
"To increase the scale of humanitarian aid entering Gaza, a local tactical pause in military activity will take place for humanitarian purposes from 10:00 to 20:00, starting today (Sunday). The pause will begin in the areas where the IDF is not operating: Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City, every day until further notice. This decision was coordinated with the UN and international organizations following discussions regarding the matter. In addition, designated secure routes will be in place permanently from 06:00 to 23:00 to enable the safe passage of UN and humanitarian aid organization convoys delivering and distributing food and medicine to the population across Gaza."
De VN (dat dus zelf 950 trucks in de Gazaanse zon laat creperen) spreekt daarna al snel van "een verbetering" van de situatie, al benadrukt de VN dat er nog veel meer gedaan moet worden. Ondertussen gaat de distributie door de Gazan Humanitarian Foundation ook gestaag door. Meer beeld van o.a. lucht-droppingen na de breek.
Like apocalypse: Civilians as aid trucks entered Rafah, Gaza. pic.twitter.com/g5GT7w3QBh— Clash Report (@clashreport) July 27, 2025
Arabische airdrops
Jordan, in cooperation with the UAE, carried out 3 food airdrops over northern Gaza today. Are they enough to address the crisis? No! Still, they should be viewed as part of an all-hands-on-deck approach by the UN, Israel, Arab nations & international players wishing to play a… pic.twitter.com/WJHvHrgPBr— Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib (@afalkhatib) July 27, 2025
VIDEO: Plane airdrops aid over Gaza City.— AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 28, 2025
Palestinians cheer as a plane airdrops aid packages over Gaza City. Two Jordanian and one Emirati plane dropped 25 tonnes of humanitarian aid over the Gaza Strip on Sunday, the Jordanian army said in a statement pic.twitter.com/zL8EXX3vbD
Volgens Israël laat de VN 950 trucks aan goederen rotten aan de Gazaanse zijde van de grens
What you need to know about humanitarian aid for #Gaza:— COGAT (@cogatonline) July 22, 2025
➡️Since May 19, and in accordance with the directive of the political echelon, aid enters Gaza through two primary channels:
1. Distribution sites operated by @GHFUpdates, where weekly food packages are provided to… pic.twitter.com/eLIQ1ELY6M
View from the top of Mt. Aid in Gaza.— Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) July 28, 2025
Food as far as the eye could see. Know what I couldn't see? The UN trying to distribute it. pic.twitter.com/t6QxJhVYkJ
Literal tons of baby food that @unicefchief refuses to deliver to the babies of Gaza.— Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) July 27, 2025
This one was particularly infuriating, given the heartbreaking images we've all seen. pic.twitter.com/WyYElVZXTh
De IDF-toelichting
A message to the world about the humanitarian situation in Gaza: pic.twitter.com/2OU4nbV7nI— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 27, 2025
Ook!
The highlight of my day was the smiles of these two little Gazan girls. We had a little boogie.— Andrew Fox (@Mr_Andrew_Fox) July 28, 2025
@GHFUpdates reality is so far from the global propaganda campaign, it’s hard to know where to start. The lies that have been told are outrageous. pic.twitter.com/E9qzYfNpnk
Reaguursels
Dit wil je ook lezen
Keurige Nederlandse demonstranten roepen "Hup Hamas!" bij replica Hamastunnel te Wageningen
Hamas, Hamas! Dit land is niet wat het was!
Trump: "Israël akkoord met Gaza-wapenstilstand van 60 dagen"
Wereldvrede nog altijd niet uitgebroken maar wel dichterbij dan gisteren
Israël erkent onbedoeld veroorzaken burgerdoden bij eigen voedselpunten
(benadrukt wel dat Hamas het veel vaker en wel doelbewust doet)
Israëlische marine entert Greta's boot, bemanning "moet videocompilatie 7 oktober kijken", wordt daarna weer naar huis gestuurd
Wat een ultiem content-moment moest worden voor Greta, lijkt toch vooral een content-moment te zijn geworden voor de Israëlische marine
Greta's Gaza Flotilla nadert onderscheppingsvloot Israëlische marine
Onschuldig hè, klimaatactivisme
Gazaanse menigte bestormt Hamas-meelopslag, twee burgers doodgeschoten, twee verdrukt
En nu voor de hoofdprijs: waarom lag daar zoveel meel dat de Gazaanse bevolking onthouden werd?