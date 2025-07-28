achtergrond

IDF start dagelijkse gevechtspauzes van 10 uur, verhoogt voedselhulp samen met Arabische landen, VN "ziet vooruitgang"

Egypte en Qatar sturen hulp per vrachtwagens, Jordanië en de Emiraten per luchtdrop, allemaal tijdens de gevechtspauzes van 10 uur

De VN-methode

Veel tegenstrijdige geluiden rondom de distributie van hulpgoederen. Israël zegt dat er zo'n 950 trucks aan goederen IN GAZA, dus aan de Gazaanse kant van de grens, staan te creperen onder VN-beheer, dat om moverende redenen zou weigeren deze goederen Gaza in te rijden. Krijgskundige John Spencer zegt juist dat er geen enkel historisch precedent is voor de hoeveelheid hulpgoederen die Israël Gaza binnenlaat tijdens een actieve oorlog. En aan de andere kant erkent Israël zelf ook dat er nog meer gedaan moet worden om wat Israël "voedseltekorten" noemt op te lossen, dus startte het gisteren een dagelijkse gevechtspauze van 10 uur in roterende gebieden. De IDF schrijft:

"To increase the scale of humanitarian aid entering Gaza, a local tactical pause in military activity will take place for humanitarian purposes from 10:00 to 20:00, starting today (Sunday). The pause will begin in the areas where the IDF is not operating: Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City, every day until further notice. This decision was coordinated with the UN and international organizations following discussions regarding the matter. In addition, designated secure routes will be in place permanently from 06:00 to 23:00 to enable the safe passage of UN and humanitarian aid organization convoys delivering and distributing food and medicine to the population across Gaza."

De VN (dat dus zelf 950 trucks in de Gazaanse zon laat creperen) spreekt daarna al snel van "een verbetering" van de situatie, al benadrukt de VN dat er nog veel meer gedaan moet worden. Ondertussen gaat de distributie door de Gazan Humanitarian Foundation ook gestaag door. Meer beeld van o.a. lucht-droppingen na de breek.

Arabische airdrops

Volgens Israël laat de VN 950 trucks aan goederen rotten aan de Gazaanse zijde van de grens

De IDF-toelichting

Ook!

Tags: IDF, Gaza, voedselhulp
@Spartacus | 28-07-25 | 10:30 | 287 reacties

