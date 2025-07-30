"I think everybody — unless they're pretty coldhearted or, worse than that, nuts — there's nothing you can say other than 'it's terrible' when you see the kids... that are starving," says @POTUS on Gaza. "They got to get them food — and we're going to get them food." pic.twitter.com/fkzTVITNIw

De resolutie van zeven pagina's is ondertekend door alle 22 landen van de Arabische Liga, Turkije, de gehele Europese Unie, nog zestien andere landen en heet de "New York Declaration". De VS ondertekent de resolutie echter niet en noemt de tekst "unproductive and ill-timed". In de tekst staat o.a. te lezen: "In the context of ending the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international engagement and support, in line with the objective of a sovereign and independent Palestinian State. (...) Following the ceasefire, a transitional administrative committee must be immediately established to operate in Gaza under the umbrella of the Palestinian Authority." Kortom, Hamas zou hiermee volledig buitenspel gezet worden, en Gaza zou net als de West Bank onder het bewind van de Palestijnse Autoriteiten komen, waar gewenst en mogelijk bijgestaan door "troepen van sommige lidstaten".

Echter, Israël is tegen de resolutie omdat Israël opgeroepen wordt tot een "clear public commitment to the Two-State Solution, including a sovereign, and viable Palestinian State, to immediately end violence and incitement against Palestinians, [and] to halt all settlement, land grabs and annexation activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem." En vooral de formele erkenning van een Palestijnse staat ligt daar onverminderd gevoelig, zelfs als de tekst expliciet oproept tot een "gedemilitariseerde" Palestijnse staat.

Ten eerste omdat 7 oktober hiermee beloond zou worden met 'staatschap'. En ten tweede, zoals John Spencer schrijft: "Recognition of statehood is not symbolic. Under the 1933 Montevideo Convention, it is a legal status that requires a permanent population, defined territory, a functioning government, and the capacity to enter into relations with other states. The Palestinian national movement fails every one of these criteria. There are no agreed-upon borders. The often-cited pre-1967 lines have been rejected by Palestinian leaders in multiple rounds of negotiations. Hamas claims all of Israel as Palestinian territory. The Palestinian Authority regularly undermines its own prior recognition of Israel’s right to exist. Without a defined territorial framework, legal jurisdiction is impossible." Ook zou het de Palestijnse Autoriteiten zeggenschap geven over hun eigen buitengrenzen, wat door Israël gezien wordt als een veiligheidsrisico.

De gehele verklaring van zeven pagina's valt hier als ingescande PDF te lezen.