Politico: "Trump plant ontmoeting met Poetin en Zelensky in Boedapest"
De herenkeuze
Orbán Soldiers in 't gelid want in het neutraalste land van Europa gebeurt het. Als het trilateraaltje tussen Donald, Vladimir en Volodymyr daadwerkelijk plaats gaat vinden, gebeurt dit zeer waarschijnlijk in Boedapest. Politico schrijft: "The White House is planning for a possible trilateral meeting between the U.S., Russian and Ukrainian presidents in the Hungarian capital of Budapest (...). The U.S. Secret Service is preparing for the summit in the Central European nation (...). While the Secret Service often scouts multiple locations and the ultimate venue could change, Budapest is emerging as a first choice for the White House, said the two people, both granted anonymity to discuss private conversations." Witte Huis-woordvoerder Karoline Leavitt zegt dat ze de locatie "wil ontkennen noch bevestigen", maar wees nou wel: het wordt gewoon Hongarije, alles klopt aan die keuze.
Weer los hiervan overigens zegt Trump nu ook dat Poetin en Zelensky bezig zijn een bilateraaltje te plannen, waar Trump dus niet bij zal zijn. En het klinkt steeds als of deze ontmoeting tussen de twee vooraf zal gaan aan de ontmoeting tussen de drie. "I had a very successful meeting with President Zelensky and now I thought it would be better if they met without me, just to see — I want to see what goes on. You know, they had a hard relationship very bad, very bad relationship. And now we’ll see how they do. And if necessary — and it probably would be — but if necessary, I’ll go and I’ll probably be able to get it closed. I just want to see what happens at the meeting. So they’re in the process of setting it up, and we’re going to see what happens."
Hoe dan ook, er lijkt beweging in de zaak te zitten.
Trump skeptisch over zijn hemelwens, maar doet zijn best
Trump: "I want to try and get to heaven if possible. I hear I'm not doing well. I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole." pic.twitter.com/y1izqVGM84— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2025
