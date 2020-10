Behalve criteria over "Stronger, Fairer, and Greener cities", moet de burgermeester aan de volgende eisen voldoen:

Universal qualities of outstanding mayors

• Competence in managing the day-to-day affairs of their cities

• Acumen of financial, business and economic affairs

• Honesty and integrity in decision-making

• Repugnance for using the office of mayor for self-enrichment

• Fairness in dealing with the varied needs and concerns of citizens

• Ability and ambition to be a mayor for all citizens, irrespective of their cultural, racial or social backgrounds and political beliefs

• Passion for fostering tolerance and amity among different communities

• Belief in working together with other cities, nationally and internationally

• Vision for a city that provides future generations of citizens with prosperity, safety and happiness

• Conviction that protecting and enhancing the environment is not optional but an absolute must

• Caring for disadvantaged groups of citizens

• Agreement to the City Mayors’ Code of Ethics

(einde citaat)

"Honesty and integrity in decision-making" en "Ability and ambition to be a mayor for all citizens, irrespective of their cultural, racial or social backgrounds and political beliefs". Hoe is ze ooit door dat nominatieproces gekomen?