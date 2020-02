South China Morning Post

Laurie Chen and Simone McCarthy

Published: 11:09pm, 12 Feb, 2020

A study published on Sunday by a team of Chinese researchers estimated the incubation period could last up to 24 days, much longer than the previous estimate of 14 days.

The group is led by Zhong Nanshan, a global authority on severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars), which was also caused by a pathogen from the coronavirus family.

Such a long incubation period would make it particularly difficult to prevent the spread of Covid-19 if infected individuals are contagious before showing symptoms.

Michael Osterholm, director of the Centre for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said it was possible it could be transmitted by people before they become ill and there were “striking parallels” between Covid-19 and the flu virus, which can infect others during the incubation period.

Osterholm did note, however, that it would be “very, very unusual” for such a disease to have a 24-day incubation period, and it is likely such patients could have had a later exposure to the disease without being aware.

The potential for patients with mild symptoms to spread the disease was also raised by China’s National Health Commission at a press conference last week.