De Anglo/Han-staarwedstrijd blijft opschalen, maar zelfs Trumps beperking van heffingen tot 10% voor iedereen behalve China weten de Amerikaanse markten tot nu toe niet te bedaren. Eerst leken de Amerikaanse beurzen goed te reageren, maar iedereen kreeg toch weer pleinvrees van die Chinese escalatie. De Financial Times schrijft: "The S&P 500 dropped 3.5 per cent in another day of turbulent trading, and a sharp turnaround from the previous session’s 9.5 per cent surge. Wall Street’s benchmark share index is down 6.1 per cent for April. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.3 per cent after its best day since 2001. (...) “Combined with the ongoing policy chaos on trade and domestic fiscal matters, along with the still-large losses in equity markets and hit to confidence, it remains difficult to see the US avoiding recession,” US bank JPMorgan said in a note to clients. Goldman Sachs said it was “too early for the ‘all clear’”, warning that “while some immediate tail risks have been reduced, policy uncertainty remains very high and is likely to weigh on consumer and business activity”." Ondertussen verkopen mensen hun Amerikaanse staatsobligaties en staat GOUD, een beetje het nieuwe Bitcoin, op een nieuwe recordhoogte.

Bij ons de nobele Europeanen ging het overigens GOED, want succes is een keuze. "European shares jumped on Thursday, with most indexes recording their biggest one-day gains since 2022, after U.S. President Donald Trump's pause on reciprocal tariffs for most trading partners prompted a huge relief rally following a brutal selloff. (...) The pan-European STOXX 600 leapt 3.7%, and major regional bourses jumped between 3% and 4.7%. The benchmark index, as well as those in Germany, Spain, and the UK recorded their best day since March 2022. France's CAC 40 jumped 3.8%, its best day since October 2022." En dan steeg de euro ook nog eens tot de hoogste waarde in drie jaar.

Makkers, worden we niet te moe van het winnen vandaag?