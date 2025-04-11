Trumps Chinese heffing geen 125%, maar 145%. Amerikaanse en Aziatische beurzen sluiten in het rood, Europese GROEN
Goedemorgen veteraan van de handelsoorlog 2025, het Witte Huis corrigeerde dus even dat Trumps heffing van 125% nog bovenop de Fentanyl-heffing van 20% komt, en de totale heffing dus 145% is
Lekker daytraden met de boys
All Quiet in the West Wing pic.twitter.com/m6kVmgl66R— East Village Guy (@eastvillageguy) April 9, 2025
De Anglo/Han-staarwedstrijd blijft opschalen, maar zelfs Trumps beperking van heffingen tot 10% voor iedereen behalve China weten de Amerikaanse markten tot nu toe niet te bedaren. Eerst leken de Amerikaanse beurzen goed te reageren, maar iedereen kreeg toch weer pleinvrees van die Chinese escalatie. De Financial Times schrijft: "The S&P 500 dropped 3.5 per cent in another day of turbulent trading, and a sharp turnaround from the previous session’s 9.5 per cent surge. Wall Street’s benchmark share index is down 6.1 per cent for April. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.3 per cent after its best day since 2001. (...) “Combined with the ongoing policy chaos on trade and domestic fiscal matters, along with the still-large losses in equity markets and hit to confidence, it remains difficult to see the US avoiding recession,” US bank JPMorgan said in a note to clients. Goldman Sachs said it was “too early for the ‘all clear’”, warning that “while some immediate tail risks have been reduced, policy uncertainty remains very high and is likely to weigh on consumer and business activity”." Ondertussen verkopen mensen hun Amerikaanse staatsobligaties en staat GOUD, een beetje het nieuwe Bitcoin, op een nieuwe recordhoogte.
Bij ons de nobele Europeanen ging het overigens GOED, want succes is een keuze. "European shares jumped on Thursday, with most indexes recording their biggest one-day gains since 2022, after U.S. President Donald Trump's pause on reciprocal tariffs for most trading partners prompted a huge relief rally following a brutal selloff. (...) The pan-European STOXX 600 leapt 3.7%, and major regional bourses jumped between 3% and 4.7%. The benchmark index, as well as those in Germany, Spain, and the UK recorded their best day since March 2022. France's CAC 40 jumped 3.8%, its best day since October 2022." En dan steeg de euro ook nog eens tot de hoogste waarde in drie jaar.
Makkers, worden we niet te moe van het winnen vandaag?
S&P heat maps at close over the past week: pic.twitter.com/26iyOvV3KP— Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) April 10, 2025
The people's president
incredible… he’s invented outsider trading https://t.co/E1uBQyQZsm— machine yearning engineer (@confusionm8trix) April 9, 2025
Dit is echt zo
we trapped in the biggest band for band in history https://t.co/Txn1YgEke4— Corn ✧⍣ (@upblissed) April 9, 2025
ja, het nieuws
Me enjoying a little green in the markets.— Cold Blooded Shiller (@ColdBloodShill) April 9, 2025
USA and China: pic.twitter.com/ShS6lBSaBf
