Nog even in de sfeer van het Frenske topic.

Mooi stuk trouwens Arthur.

The Seven Deadly Sins, deze door The Dubliners

www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRhcxbA138Q

Some say that swearin’ is a sin, but where is the man that can tell?

For swearin’ has been in this world, since the devil was told, go to hell.

Prachtige zin.