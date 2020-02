:

Verhalen en boeken over boksers zjin schitterend. Op de een of andere manier zijn die journalisten en schrijvers zo goed. Het doet me altijd denken aan het nummer van Bobby Womack. Across the 110th street.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtzRJgZG98I (en de beste starting sequence van een film ooit!)

Fantastisch nummer.

"I was the third brother of five

Doing whatever I had to do to survive

I'm not saying what I did was alright

Trying to break out of the ghetto was a day to day fight

Been down so long, getting up didn't cross my mind

I knew there was a better way of life that I was just trying to find

You don't know what you'll do until you're put under pressure

Across 110th Street is a hell of a tester

Across 110th Street

Pimps trying to catch a woman that's weak

Across 110th Street

Pushers won't let the junkie go free

Across 110th Street

Woman trying to catch a trick on the street

Across 110th Street

You can find it all in the street

I got one more thing I'd like to y'all about right now

Hey brother, there's a better way out

Snorting that coke, shooting that dope man you're copping out

Take my advice, it's either live or die

You've got to be strong, if you want to survive

The family on the other side of town

Would catch hell without a ghetto around

In every city you find the same thing going down

Harlem is the capital of every ghetto town

Across 110th Street

Pimps trying to catch a woman that's weak

Across 110th Street

Pushers won't let the junkie go free

Across 110th Street

A woman trying to catch a trick on the street

Across 110th Street

You can find it all in the street."

Fantastisch. Als ik aan boksen denk dan denk altijd aan dit nummer.