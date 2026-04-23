The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has released footage of the IRGC-N seizure of the two cargo vessels, the MSC Francesca and the Epaminondas, in the Strait of Hormuz earlier today. Per the White House press secretary, U.S. President Donald J. Trump does not consider… pic.twitter.com/p3z0n2sFz6

Toestand in Hormuz. CENTCOM zegt 31 schepen van en naar Iran tegengehouden te hebben, en ontkent berichten van gisteren dat meerdere schepen de blokkade hebben weten te omzeilen. Maar tegelijkertijd gebeurde de bovenstaande video's dus ook. IRGC-mariniers in speedboten enterde twee containerschepen EPAMINONDAS (9153862) en MSC FRANCESCA (9401116) en de IRGC beschoot containerschip EUPHORIA (9235828).

Trump heeft daar nog niet op gereageerd, maar z'n Witte Huis-perswoordvoerder Karoline Leavitt wel tegen FOX News, en zij zegt dat Trump dit geen schending van de wapenstilstand zou vinden omdat dit geen Amerikaanse of Israëlische schepen betrof, en dat de Iraanse marine hiermee aantoonbaar gereduceerd is tot een paar piraten in speedbootjes. Naar de letter waar, maar naar de geest is zo'n dubbele kaping natuurlijk wel degelijk een grove ondermijning van Amerikaans gezag aldaar. Afijn, we gaan weer eens tankers turven en LIVE.

Update 08:11 - Het Pentagon zegt dat het zo'n zes maanden nodig gaat hebben om alle Iraanse zeemijnen uit de Straat van Hormuz te vissen.

Update 08:14 - Anonieme Amerikaanse officials bekend met de inlichtingen zeggen tegen CBS News dat er meer Iraanse slagkracht intact is dan het Witte Huis en het Pentagon verkondigen: "About half of Iran's stockpile of ballistic missiles and its associated launch systems were still intact as of the start of the ceasefire in early April, three of the officials told CBS News. Roughly 60% of the naval arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is still in existence, the officials said, including fast-attack speed boats. (...) About two-thirds of Iran's air force is still believed to be operational, the officials said, after an intensive U.S. and Israeli campaign that struck thousands of targets, including storage and production facilities." Vreemde laatste zin wel, want het is onduidelijk wat hier met 'luchtmacht' bedoeld wordt. Er heeft namelijk nagenoeg geen Iraans jachtvliegtuig gevlogen tijdens deze oorlog, behalve die ene keer dat een Israëlische F-35 een Iraans Yak-130-trainingstoestel uit de lucht schoot. Mogelijk scharen de officials Iraanse (straalaangedreven) drones onder Irans luchtmacht.

Update 12:41 - Het Pentagon ontkent nu dat er zes maanden nodig gaan zijn om de zeemijnen uit Hormuz te vissen: "(...) the media cherry picking leaked information, much of which is false, from a classified, closed briefing is dishonest journalism. One assessment does not mean the assessment is plausible, and a six-month closure of the Strait of Hormuz is an impossibility and completely unacceptable to the Secretary,” Parnell tells AFP. Lawmakers were told that Iran could have placed 20 or more mines in and around the strait, some floated remotely using GPS technology that makes them harder to detect, according to the Washington Post. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have warned of a “danger zone” covering 1,400 square kilometers — 14 times the size of Paris — where mines may be present."