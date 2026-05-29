JD Vance: I think the Iranians want a deal, and they want to open the Straits of Hormuz. We want them to open the Straits of Hormuz. There are a couple of issues regarding the nuclear stuff: the highly enriched stockpile and the question of enrichment. So, you know, we're… pic.twitter.com/JznKvbP3AM

Wel deal geen deal het is een beetje alsof je naar tafeltennis zit te kijken, en dan kijkt iedereen ook nog naar verschillende wedstrijden. Soms kondigt de ene partij aan dat een deal ophanden is en ontkent de andere partij dit met kracht, en soms is het andersom. Hoe dan ook, hedenochtend is de stand van zaken als volgt. VP Vance zegt bovenstaand tegen journalisten, opgetikt door Axios:

"(...) Amerika en Iran zijn "zeer dicht" bij een memorandum van overeenstemming (MOU) dat het staakt-het-vuren met 60 dagen zou verlengen, de Straat van Hormuz zou heropenen en gesprekken zou starten over het beperken van Teherans nucleaire programma. "We zijn nog aan het onderhandelen over een paar taalkundige punten. We hebben hier al veel vooruitgang geboekt," zei Vance. "Hopelijk blijven we vooruitgang boeken en zal de president in een positie zijn om de overeenkomst te bekrachtigen, maar dat is natuurlijk nog te beslissen," voegde hij eraan toe. "Ik kan niet garanderen dat we er zullen komen... maar op dit moment heb ik er een goed gevoel over.""

Helder! Benieuwd wat die 'taalkundige kwesties' dan ongeveer precies zijn. Mogelijk heeft dit iets te maken met de scoop van de New York Times, namelijk dat Trump het absoluut niet wil laten lijken alsof hij Iran cash geld toestopt, maar dat er op verzoek van, en via de Golfstaten wel een 'investeringsfonds' van $300 miljard opgetuigd wordt voor de 'wederopbouw' van Iran. En dat er daar bovenop nog eens via Qatar $24 miljard aan bevroren Iraanse tegoeden vrijgegeven zou worden. Meemaken is wat we het gaan. Wij gaan live!

Update 08:35 - On-Israëlische voorval gisteren, waarbij IDF-troepen per ongeluk het vuur openden op een civiel vliegtuig. Er werd niets geraakt, maar toch. "The IDF says it will be investigating an incident in which troops apparently fired on a civilian plane over the West Bank last night, after mistaking it for a drone. The incident began after residents of the settlement of Beit El reported several unidentified drones over the area. IDF troops were dispatched to scan the area, and one force thought they identified a drone and opened fire at it. The IDF says it will be investigating an incident in which troops apparently fired on a civilian plane over the West Bank last night, after mistaking it for a drone. The incident began after residents of the settlement of Beit El reported several unidentified drones over the area. IDF troops were dispatched to scan the area, and one force thought they identified a drone and opened fire at it. It later emerged that the flight path for planes arriving at Ben Gurion Airport was shifted eastward, causing planes to fly relatively low over the Beit El area, which may have sparked the reports of drones. The IDF is also checking the possibility that a police drone flew over the area at that time, prompting the reports. There are no reports of damage or injuries in the incident, which the army says will be investigated."

Update 11:08 - De IDF meldt het uitschakelen van een van Hamas' 7-oktober-breinen. "ELIMINATED: Imad Hassan Hussein Aslim, the Deputy Commander of the Gaza Brigade and the Commander of the Zeitoun Battalion in Hamas' Military Wing. Aslim commanded the battalion’s terrorist infiltration into Israel during the October 7 Massacre and advanced dozens of imminent attacks against IDF soldiers."

Update 17:02 - Trump schrijft dat hij NU een beslissing gaat maken. "Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated (we have removed, through detonation, numerous such mines with our great underwater mine sweepers. Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many!). Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of “heading home!” Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President! The enriched material, sometimes referred to as “Nuclear Dust,” which is buried deep underground with virtually collapsed mountains, caused by our powerful B2 Bomber attack 11 months ago, sitting on top of it, will be unearthed by the United States (which, it is agreed, is the only Country, along with China, with the mechanical capability of doing so!), in close coordination and conjunction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency, and DESTROYED. No money will be exchanged, until further notice. Other items, of far less importance, have been agreed to. I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Update 20:50 - Trumps vergadering in de Situation room zit er na twee uur op en de conclusie is: NO DEAL. Althans nog niet want hij is er nog steeds niet uit, zo meldt The New York Times: "President Trump’s meeting in the Situation Room lasted about two hours, but the president did not reach a decision on any new deal with Iran, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to speak about internal deliberations." Deal is nog steeds dichtbij maar de bevroren Iraanse tegoeden zijn nog steeds het heikele punt.