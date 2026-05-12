HEAD ON A SWIVEL: "Uh oh. I thought that was a drone. They make 'em in all different sizes nowadays — they can be very destructive, as you probably heard." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lxKhRCgqIB

Het is een overweegweekje, zoveel is duidelijk. Gisteravond zei Trump al dat de wapenstilstand "on massive life support" verkeert. En nu schrijft Axios dat Trump gisteren met zijn nationale veiligheidsmakkers bijeen kwam om het er eens goed over te hebben, en een van de overwegingen is de hervatting van luchtaanvallen, aangezien de 'onderhandelingen' sinds zondag muurvast zitten. De anonieme bronnen die Axios sprak zeggen dat Trump lijkt te neigen naar het hervatten van de luchtaanvallen, en dan specifiek tegen de resterende 25% aan militaire doelen die destijds wel waren geïdentificeerd, maar niet aangevallen:

"Two U.S. officials said Trump is leaning toward taking some form of military action against Iran to increase pressure on the regime and force concessions on its nuclear program. "He will tune them up a bit," one U.S. official said. "I think we all know where this is going," a second U.S. official said. One option Trump is considering is resuming "Project Freedom," the U.S. operation to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz, which was suspended last week. Another option is to resume the bombing campaign and strike the 25% of targets the U.S. military identified but hasn't hit yet."

In ander exotisch nieuws schrijft de Wall Street Journal dat de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten zich begin april daadwerkelijk bij de oorlog tegen het Iraanse regime gevoegd hebben en luchtaanvallen uitvoerden op o.a. een Iraanse raffinaderij, al hebben de Emiraten dit tot nu toe niet officieel erkend. "The United Arab Emirates has carried out military strikes on Iran, people familiar with the matter said, casting the Gulf monarchy as an active combatant in a war in which it has been Iran’s biggest target. (...) The strikes, which the U.A.E. hasn’t publicly acknowledged, have included an attack on a refinery on Iran’s Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf, the people familiar with the matter said. (...) Iran said at the time that the refinery had been struck in an enemy attack and launched a barrage of missile and drone strikes against the U.A.E. and Kuwait in response. The U.S. wasn’t upset by the attack, as the cease-fire hadn’t yet settled into place, and it has quietly welcomed the participation of the U.A.E. and any other Gulf states that want to join in the fight, one of the people said."

Afijn, wij gaan weer tankers turven en live.