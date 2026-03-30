Ja sorry beetje groundhog day qua operaties die overwogen worden, maar het verschil met de overweging op 7 maart is dat de details wel toe beginnen te nemen. De Wall Street Journal schrijft in een Exclusive over wat de grootste special forces-operatie in de Amerikaanse geschiedenis zal worden: "President Trump is weighing a military operation to extract nearly 1,000 pounds of uranium from Iran, according to U.S. officials, a complex and risky mission that would likely put American forces inside the country for days or longer. Trump hasn’t made a decision on whether to give the order, the officials said, adding that he is considering the danger to U.S. troops. But the president remains generally open to the idea, according to the officials (...). Teams of U.S. forces would need to fly to the sites, likely under fire from Iranian surface-to-air missiles and drones. Once on site, combat troops would need to secure perimeters so that engineers with excavating equipment could search through debris and check for mines and booby traps. The extraction of the material would likely need to be conducted by an elite special operations team specially trained to remove radioactive material from a conflict zone. The highly enriched uranium is likely contained in 40 to 50 special cylinders that resemble scuba tanks. They would need to be put into transportation casks to protect against accidents. That could fill several trucks, said Richard Nephew, a senior research scholar at Columbia University and a former nuclear negotiator with Iran. Unless an airfield was available, a makeshift one would need to be set up to bring equipment in and take the nuclear material out. The entire operation would take days or even a week to complete, experts said."

In dezelfde geest bericht de New York Times ook dat er een enorme troepenobouw van Amerikaanse speciale eenheden in de regio gaande is, al lijken die voornamelijk voorbereid te worden op een eventuele inname van het Iraanse olie-exporteiland Kharg. NYT schrijft dat "Several hundred U.S. Special Operations Forces, including Army Rangers and Navy SEALs, have arrived in the Middle East, joining thousands of Marines and Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division" die zich bij CENTCOM voegen en er naar verluidt zin in hebben. En ja, dit staat er allemaal in het Engels want Engels is de voertaal van een Amerikaanse oorlog en u spreekt het. En anders wacht u maar op een Nederlandse oorlog! Afijn, zullen we eens live gaan?

Update 08:20 - Iran heeft vanochtend al vier ballistische raketten richting Israël gestuurd.

Update 08:22 - Video: brandend wrakstuk van ballistische raket valt afgelopen nacht brandend verticaal op Dubai.

Update 08:26 - Iran International doet verslag van nieuwe aanvalsgolven hedenochtend: "A new wave of explosions and strikes was reported across several parts of Iran early on Monday, from the Persian Gulf coast and islands in the south to northern cities, according to eyewitness accounts sent to Iran International."

Naschrift 08:32 - Het verrijkt uranium in die cilinders ziet er dus ongeveer zo uit.

Update 08:42 - Trump zegt dat Iran morgenochtend 20 olietankers door de Straat van Hormuz zal laten: "Today gave us, I think out of a sign of respect, 20 boats of oil, big, big boats of oil going through the Hormuz Straight, starting tomorrow morning."

Update 08:51 - Israëls Joop.nl Haaretz schrijft dat twee leden van de Israëlische luchtmacht onderzocht worden wegens met voorkennis wedden op oorlogshandelingen op POLYMARKET. "One of the main pieces of evidence against him is a WhatsApp message he sent to his wife last June, near the previous war with Iran: 'Good morning to your genius man who turned a thousand dollars into 46 thousand dollars' (...). In his interrogation and in the interrogation of another air force staffer who was indicted, it was revealed that betting is very common among air force personnel. "The entire squadron is on Polymarket, the entire air force is betting," the defendant said in his interrogation, but refused to reveal the names of other involved parties."

Update 09:13 - Israël gaat Amerika aanbieden Amerikaanse militaire basissen in Israël aan te leggen. "Israel is set to invite the United States to relocate some of its bases in the region to Israel — and to establish new bases in the country — after the current war is over, Channel 12 reports, citing unnamed security sources."

Update 09:28 - Het Israëlische leger meldt dat het vannacht weer luchtaanvallen op Teheran heeft uitgevoerd. Wapenproductielocaties zijn volgens de IDF doelwit geweest van meer dan 80 bommen. De Israëlische aanvallen op de Iraanse wapenindustrie worden daarmee nog verder opgevoerd, zoals MinDef Katz al beloofde.

Update 09:52 - De IDF maakt zojuist bekend dat er ook weer aanvallen zijn uitgevoerd op de infrastructuur van Hezbollah. Meer details daarover worden vooralsnog achterwege gelaten.

Update 10:20 - Een Trumpiaanse terloopse opmerking in Air Force One die de aandacht trekt: "I think we’ve had regime change, because one regime was decimated, they're all dead. The next regime is mostly dead. And the third regime is a whole different group of people that nobody has ever dealth with before."

Update 10:34 - Noors-Koerdische mensenrechtenorganisatie Hengaw claimt dat er een 11-jarige Iraanse kindsoldaat gedood zou zijn bij een checkpoint. "Alireza Jafari, an 11-year-old child, was killed at a checkpoint in Tehran during airstrikes targeting military centers of the Islamic Republic of Iran by U.S. and Israeli forces. His death comes amid prior warnings by Hengaw regarding calls by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to recruit and deploy children in military and security roles. (...) In an interview with the state-affiliated Hamshahri newspaper, the child’s mother stated that due to a “shortage of personnel,” he had been taken to the checkpoint by his father. He was killed in a drone strike while stationed there. The Basij Teachers Organization also confirmed that the 11-year-old was killed “while on duty” at a checkpoint on Artesh Highway as a result of a drone attack." Iran International publiceerde eerder foto's van vermeende kindsoldaten.

Update 10:56 - Vier dagen nadat Israël z'n liquidatie meldde bevestigt de IRGC nu de dood van commandant van de IRGC-marine Alireza Tangsiri. Wisten niet eens dat-ie ziek was! Niet dat hij nog veel te commanderen had want die gehele marine ligt op de bodem van Hormuz.

Update 11:14 - Er woedt op het moment een grote brand bij een Israëlische olieraffinaderij in de buurt van Haifa. Het is nog onduidelijk waardoor de raffinaderij precies geraakt is. Beeld in ieder geval HIER.