Ambassador Nada Hamadeh Moawad of @LebEmbassyUS : "I want to really say thank you to the United States, under your leadership, for all your effort to help and to support Lebanon." pic.twitter.com/E5MsHNRS32

Geestige toestand wel: Trump verlengt een wapenstilstand waar Amerika geen partij in is, tussen twee overheden die allebei niet het probleem zijn, want dat is Hezbollah. Dat gezegd hebbende is het natuurlijk wel een historische gebeurtenis dat de Israëlische en Lebanese ambassadeur Trump flankeren in het ovale kantoor, en dat is de eerste keer in zo'n dertig jaar dat ambassadeurs van deze landen elkaar ontmoeten.

In ander nieuws bereikte Amerika's derde Carrier Strike Group, namelijk die van de USS George H.W. Bush, gisteren na helemaal om Afrika heen te varen de Indische Oceaan, valt daarmee nu onder CENTCOMs bevel en is (binnenkort?) binnen het Iraanse operationele bereik. Wat Amerika en Iran betreft lijkt het allemaal muurvast te zitten en gebruiken beide partijen deze tijd dankbaar om te hergroeperen, en middelen en munitie aan te vullen voor een eventuele volgende ronde.

Onderstaand vraagt een journalist een Trump hoelang hij bereid is te wachten op een degelijk antwoord van Iran, en daarop reageert hij: "Don't rush me Jeff, we were in Vietnam for 18 years, we were in Iraq for many many years. I don't like to say World War 2 because that was a biggie, but we were almost 5 years in World War 2. We were in the Korean War for seven years. I've been doing this for six weeks, and their military is totally defeated, outside of their little wise guy ships, those little boats that they have, running around with guns in 'em." Kwestie van perspectief! Afijn wij gaan weer tankers turven en live.

Update 08:51 - Reuters schrijft dat er een interne Pentagon-mail rondgaat met opties om NAVO-landen Spanje en Engeland te straffen voor onvoldoende medewerking aan Amerikaanse eenheden betrokken bij de oorlog tegen Iran. Voornamelijk de extreemlinkse Spaanse overheid dreigt ervan langs te krijgen, met de suggestie het land uit de NAVO te zetten. "An internal Pentagon email outlines options for the United States to punish NATO allies it believes failed ​to support U.S. operations in the war with Iran, including suspending Spain from the alliance and reviewing the U.S. position on Britain's claim to the Falkland Islands, a ‌U.S. official told Reuters. The policy options are detailed in a note expressing frustration at some allies' perceived reluctance or refusal to grant the United States access, basing and overflight rights - known as ABO - for the Iran war, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the email."

Update 09:10 - De Wall Street Journal schrijft dat Amerika aardig wat kritieke munities verbruikt heeft tijdens de oorlog tegen het Iraanse regime. Het volledig aanvullen van het arsenaal zou zo'n zes jaar kunnen kosten, en het huidige lage peil heeft invloed op hoe Amerika zou reageren op een Chinese invasie van Taiwain. "The U.S. has burned through so many munitions in Iran that some administration officials increasingly assess that America couldn’t fully execute contingency plans to defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion if it occurred in the near term, U.S. officials said. The U.S. has fired more than 1,000 long-range Tomahawk missiles since the war with Iran began on Feb. 28, as well as 1,500 to 2,000 critical air-defense missiles, including Thaad, Patriot and Standard Missile interceptors, according to U.S. officials who declined to give exact figures. Wholly replacing those stockpiles could take up to six years, officials said." Uiteraard staan de fabrieken van Lockheed Martin & Co al te vlammen.