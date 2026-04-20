U.S. Marines depart amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) by helicopter and transit over the Arabian Sea to board and seize M/V Touska. The Marines rappelled onto the Iranian-flagged vessel, April 19, after guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) disabled Touska’s… pic.twitter.com/mFxI5RzYCS

Afgelopen nacht werd de Amerikaanse blokkade tegen schepen van en naar Iraanse havens voor het eerst een hete. De Amerikaanse marine beschoot de machinekamer van het gesanctioneerde schip M/V Touska en daarna gingen mariniers per helikopter aan boord. CENTCOM schrijft over de actie: "Guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) intercepted M/V Touska as it transited the north Arabian Sea at 17 knots enroute to Bandar Abbas, Iran. American forces issued multiple warnings and informed the Iranian-flagged vessel it was in violation of the U.S. blockade. After Touska’s crew failed to comply with repeated warnings over a six-hour period, Spruance directed the vessel to evacuate its engine room. Spruance disabled Touska’s propulsion by firing several rounds from the destroyer’s 5-inch MK 45 Gun into Touska’s engine room. U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit later boarded the non-compliant vessel, which remains in U.S. custody."

Ja, dan moet je wel stoppen. Iran is natuurlijk woedend en spreekt van een schending van het staakt-het-vuren, terwijl deze doorgang voor Amerika juist weer een schending van de blokkade was. Kortom, niet het meest luxerende voorval vlak voor een vermeende nieuwe onderhandelingsronde in Islamabad, waarvan het nu maar zeer de vraag is of deze doorgaat.

In ander nieuws van gisteren dat vandaag toch wel een staartje krijgt: het onderstaande incident waarin een IDF-soldaat zich laat filmen terwijl hij in Zuid-Libanon een Jezusbeeld vernielt. De IDF bevestigde de authenticiteit van de oorspronkelijke foto, en daarna verscheen er dus ook nog de onderstaande video. De IDF zegt het zeer hoog op te nemen: "The IDF views the incident with great severity and emphasizes that the soldier’s conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops. The incident is being investigated by the Northern Command and is currently being addressed through the chain of command. Appropriate measures will be taken against those involved in accordance with the findings."

Ja, dat mogen we hopen. Want dit zijn natuurlijk bepaald geen goede optics met de One Nation under God als bondgenoot en een katholiek Tucker/Candace/Fuentes-opinieklimaat in opmars. Afijn, we gaan weer live.

Naschrift 08:11 - De video van de beschieting van de machinekamer van de M/V Touska met het boordkanon van de Amerikaanse destroyer is hier in z'n geheel te zien, inclusief oproep tot evacuatie machinekamer.

Update 08:22 - Israëlische minister van Buitenlandse Zaken Gideon Sa'ar reageert op de vernieling van het Jezusbeeld door een IDF-soldaat: "The damaging of a Christian religious symbol by an IDF soldier in southern Lebanon is grave and disgraceful. I commend the IDF for its statement, for condemning the incident, and for conducting an investigation into the matter. I’m confident that the necessary strict measures will be taken against whoever carried out this ugly act. This shameful action is completely contrary to our values. Israel is a country that respects the different religions and their sacred symbols, and upholds tolerance and respect among faiths. We apologize for this incident and to every Christian whose feelings were hurt."

Update 08:26 - Het mag weinig verbazen maar de olieprijzen zitten weer in de lift. Crude staat rond $89 en Brent rond $95 per vat; stijgingen van zo'n 6% en 5,5%.

Update 08:29 - Reuters schrijft dat er afgelopen zaterdag meer dan 20 schepen door Hormuz voeren, waarvan vijf afkomstig uit Iraanse havens.

Update 08:40 - Toch een belangrijke en interessante vaststelling: de top-comments onder de IDF-post over de vernieling van het Jezusbeeld benadrukken natuurlijk allemaal langs de Tucker/Candace/Fuentes-lijn de vermeende joodse haat tegen christenen. Maar geen van die commenters hebben ooit ook maar iets gezegd over de daadwerkelijke massaslachtingen tegen christenen door moslims. Opmerkelijk!

Update 10:24 - Iran zegt dat het nog altijd niet besloten heeft of het de onderhandeling in Pakistan morgen bijwoont. Ondertussen zet Pakistan alle diplomatieke zeilen bij om het toch door te laten gaan.

Update 12:08 - Ook Netanyahu reageert uitgebreid op de Jesus Gate: "As the Jewish state, Israel cherishes and upholds the Jewish values of tolerance and mutual respect between Jews and worshippers of all faiths. All religions flourish in our land and we view members of all faiths as equals in building our society and region. Yesterday, like the overwhelming majority of Israelis, I was stunned and saddened to learn that an IDF soldier damaged a Catholic religious icon in southern Lebanon. I condemn the act in the strongest terms. Military authorities are conducting a criminal probe of the matter and will take appropriately harsh disciplinary action against the offender. While Christians are being slaughtered in Syria and Lebanon by Muslims, the Christian population in Israel thrives unlike elsewhere in the Middle East. Israel is the only country in the region that the Christian population and standard of living is growing. Israel is the only place in the Middle East that adheres to freedom of worship for all. We express regret for the incident and for any hurt this has caused to believers in Lebanon and around the world."