Barely mentioning Britain’s current fuel and food shortages, Johnson sketched a vision of Britain on the cusp of change. “We are not going back to the same old broken model,” he said. “Low wages, low growth, low skills and low productivity — all of it enabled, as a system, by uncontrolled immigration.”

Johnson devoted much of the speech to his flagship policy of “leveling up,” which aims to even out disparities between the economically disadvantaged northern parts of England and the more prosperous South. The Conservative Party has led the government since 2010, yet the prime minister spoke of the last decade as though some other party had been in charge.

Uit: www.nytimes.com/2021/10/06/briefing/b...