Crucifixion?

Yes.

Good. Out of the door. Line on the left. One cross each. Next. Crucifixion?

Yes.

Good. Out of the door. Line on the left. One cross each. Next. Crucifixion?

Ah, no. Freedom.

Hmm?

What?

Eh, freedom for me. They said I hadn't done anything, so I could go free and live on an island somewhere.

Oh. Oh, well, that's jolly good. Well, off you go, then.

Naa, I'm only pulling your leg. It's crucifixion, really.