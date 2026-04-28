SECRETARY RUBIO: The Strait of Hormuz is basically the equivalent of an economic nuclear weapon that Iran is trying to use against the world. They’re bragging about holding the world’s energy hostage. Imagine if those same people had access to a nuclear weapon. pic.twitter.com/BorHCbLjbK

Iran kwam gisteren met een vrij clownesk voorstel: het zou Hormuz heropenen in ruil voor het beëindigen van de oorlog en onderhandelingen over het Iraanse kernwapenprogramma 'tot een latere datum' uit willen stellen. Volgens Reuters heeft Trump daar in privé nu ongeveer als volgt op gereageerd: "A US official says that President Donald Trump is unhappy with an Iranian proposal because it did not address Iran’s nuclear program. “He doesn’t love the proposal,” the US official says, referring to Trump. Earlier in the day, Trump discussed the proposal with his top national security aides. The US-Iran conflict remains in a stalemate, with energy supplies from the region reduced."

Ook begint duidelijk te worden wat op voorhand al evident was, namelijk dat de Amerikaanse blokkade voornamelijk Iraanse olie-export tegenhoudt. Bloomberg schrijft: "The US naval blockade appears to be preventing Iranian crude from reaching customers, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing satellite images and maritime analyses. Around six to eight supertankers loaded with Iranian oil were idling late last week near Chabahar, a port outside the Persian Gulf close to the blockade line, according to the report. (...) Bloomberg said the buildup suggested Iran was still loading oil onto ships, but traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was near zero and Tehran could soon be forced to shut in production as storage runs out." En nu willen ze ineens vrede. Zou het misschien werken, Trumps blokkade? Afijn, wij gaan weer tankers turven en live.

Update 10:06 - KID ROCK spreekt HET PENTAGON toe over de Straat van Hormuz. SecWar Hegseth schrijft: "Joined my friend @KidRock — and some of our great @USArmy Apache pilots — for a ride this morning. (More to come on that!) Kid Rock is a patriot and huge supporter of our troops. The War Department is wasting no time celebrating America’s 250th — home of the free because of the brave."