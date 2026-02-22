More than 40 days after the mass killing of protesters in Iran, students held large rallies on Saturday in Tehran and Mashhad, chanting pro-monarchy and anti-Khamenei slogans at Sharif and Amirkabir universities of technology and the universities of medical sciences in Tehran and… pic.twitter.com/FR9w2viwbT

Binnenkort twee Carrier Strike Groups met Tehran in het bereik, daarbij honderden straaljagers op luchtmachtbasissen 'in de buurt', talloze geavanceerde luchtverdedigingsplatformen door het gehele Midden-Oosten in stelling gebracht, doorlopende aanvullende transporten en nu ook maar liefst zo'n 40 straaljagers gespecialiseerd in het uitschakelen van vijandelijke luchtverdediging. Ondanks Israëls 12-daagse ravage lijken satellietfoto's te tonen dat Iran nog enkele S-300 (en verouderde S-200) luchtverdedigingsplatformen in stelling heeft gebracht, maar dan wel zonder begeleidende radars, waardoor ze eigenlijk nutteloos zijn. En bovendien haalden ze tegen Israël destijds ook al niets uit.

Tegelijk is er ook een nieuwe protestgolf uitgebroken in Iran. De BBC schrijft: "Students at several universities in Iran have staged anti-government protests - the first such rallies on this scale since last month's deadly crackdown by the authorities. The BBC has verified footage of demonstrators marching on the campus of the Sharif University of Technology in the capital Tehran on Saturday. Scuffles were later seen breaking out between them and government supporters. (...) Footage verified by the BBC shows hundreds of protesters - many with national Iranian flags - peacefully marching on the campus of the Sharif University of Technology at the start of a new semester on Saturday. The crowds chanted "death to the dictator" - a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei - and other anti-government slogans. (...) The BBC have also verified footage from another Tehran university, Amir Kabir University of Technology, showing chanting against the government. In Mashhad, Iran's second-largest city in the north-east, local students reportedly chanted: "Freedom, freedom" and "Students, shout, shout for your rights". Sizeable demonstrations in other locations were also reported later in the day, with calls for further rallies on Sunday. It is not immediately clear whether any demonstrators have been arrested."

Opmerkelijke leus ook: "Down with Marxist Islamism". Alsof ze in Amsterdam staan! Stel dat deze protesten hetzelfde momentum aannemen als de vorige ronde, dan ligt er in tegenstelling tot vorige keer nu een Amerikaans armada uit de hel in de Iraanse branding, "with options including targeting individuals as part of an attack and even pursuing regime change in Tehran". Zal Trumps befaamde "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! (...) HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!" ditmaal waargemaakt worden?

Veel meer beeld na de breek.

Update 11:26 - De New York Times bericht dat ayatollah Khamenei meerdere lagen aan opvolgers heeft aangewezen voor alle militaire en civiele commandoposities, voor als de dienstdoend commandant gedood wordt. "According to the six senior officials and the Guards members, Mr. Khamenei has issued a series of directives. He has named four layers of succession for each of the military command and government roles that he personally appoints. He has also told everyone in leadership roles to name up to four replacements and has delegated responsibilities to a tight circle of confidants to make decisions in case communications with him are disrupted or he is killed."

Update 11:48 - Zes grote rookpluimen zichtbaar in Iraanse stad Parand, provincie Teheran. Er wordt gesproken van explosies, al lijkt dit nog niet bevestigd. "Some residents of Parand are reporting that the smoke seen is the result of several brush fires just outside the city, with claims of possible explosions still unverified though posts about the incident continue to be made by “individuals” claiming to be based in Iran."

Update 13:18 - De USNS Kanawha, een brandstof-herbevooradingstanker en wat een apparaat, koerst nu ook door de Straat van Gibraltar, twee dagen na de USS Gerard Ford Carrier Strike Group.

Naschrift 13:21 - De blijkbaar vooraanstaande Amerikaanse professor in veiligheidsstudies Robert A. Pape zegt: "This represents 40-50% of the deployable US air power in the world. Think air power on the order of the 1991 and 2003 Iraq war. And growing. Never has the US deployed this much force against a potential enemy and not launched strikes." Noot, wel onderhevig aan hoe je 'deployable' hier exact definieert. Amerikaanse luchtmacht is in principe veel groter namelijk.

Update 15:02 - Ook rookontwikkeling rondom een IRCG-bergkambasis waar raketten gehuisd worden.

Update 16:54 - Waarschijnlijk ontmoet de Iraanse MinBuz donderdag Trumps gezant Witkoff.

Update 17:18 - Terechte weerlegging op de bovenstaande professor die de verzamelde vliegtuigen vergelijkt met de eerste twee Golfoorlogen: "These comparisons are simply inaccurate. The amount of U.S. air assets deployed in both OIF and ODS was significantly greater. Thus far, we have deployed ~250 combat aircraft compared to ~650 during OIF or >1,000 during ODS." Tegelijk: wat individuele vliegtuigen nu kunnen met moderne munities, is weer veel meer dan destijds, dus wellicht klopt het qua vuurkracht ergens wel. En de totale rekensom klopt sowieso ook als je de gehele Israëlische luchtmacht erbij optelt.