Israël pakt enorm door en lanceerde vannacht de 14e aanvalsgolf tegen Iran en deelde zojuist nieuwe beelden van het vernietigen van Iraanse lanceerinstallaties. De kleine satan (Hezbollah) in Zuid-Libanon heeft er ook enorm van langs gekregen afgelopen nacht, met maar liefst 26 aanvalsgolven op doelwitten in de Beiroetse buitenwijk Daheih. Maar dan even deze EXCLUSIVE van Reuters, waarin het volgens een Amerikaans militair onderzoek waarschijnlijk geacht wordt dat Amerika verantwoordelijk was voor die aanval op een Iraanse meisjes-basisschool: "U.S. military investigators believe it is likely that U.S. forces were responsible for an apparent strike on an Iranian girls' school that killed scores of children on Saturday but have not ‌yet reached a final conclusion or completed their investigation, two U.S. officials told Reuters. (...) The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters, did not rule out the possibility that new evidence could emerge that absolves the U.S. of responsibility and points to another responsible party in the incident." Bij de aanval werden volgens het Iraanse regime zo'n 150 mensen gedood. Afijn, we gaan weer live.

Update 08:03 - Trump-video van gisteren, maar toch wel een hoog genoeg klassieker-gehalte om nog even te vermelden: "Their Navy is gone. 24 ships in three days. That's a lot of ships. Their anti-aircraft weapons are gone. So they have no Air Force. They have no Air Defense. Their communications are gone. Their Missiles are gone, launchers are gone. About 60% and 64%, respectively. Other than that, they're doing quite well. (...) They're calling and saying they want to make a deal. I said: you're a little bit late. We want to fight now more than they do."

Update 08:10 - CENTCOM-leider admiraal Brad Cooper licht de voortgang toe: "If I just look back over the last 24 hours of the operation compared to the where we were to start, ballistic missile attacks have decreased by 90%... Drone attacks have decreased by 83%... we’re now up over 30 ships [destroyed]. (...) POTUS gave us another task — to raze or level Iran’s ballistic missile industrial base. We’re not just hitting what they have, were destroying their ability to rebuild...we will systemically dismantle Iran’s missile production capability for the future, and that’s absolutely in progress."

Update 08:16 - Foto's van hevige rookpluimen na een aanvalreeks op het "Office of the Supreme Leader and Imam Ali Officers' Academy". Video van de aanval zelf hier.

Update 08:20 - Afgelopen nacht vuurde Iran opnieuw projectielen richting de Golfstaten. Saoedi-Arabië zegt drie ballistische raketten te hebben onderschept. In Bahrein raakten drones twee gebouwen. In Qatar, Koeweit en de Emiraten was de luchtafweer afgelopen nacht ook actief.

Naschrift 08:25 - Nog even over het Iraanse drone-vliegdekschip dat bovenaan dit topic uitgeschakeld wordt. Dat was dus écht een ten diepste onserieus vaartuig, met """drones""" in de vorm van de inheemse Iraanse F-313 Qaher """stealth fighter""" die nooit heeft gevolgen, maar alleen over taxibanen gereden heeft.

Naschrift 08:35 - Ja nog even een eervolle vermelding voor deze video waarin de USS Abraham Lincoln tegelijk twee F-18's lanceert hoor, wat een beeld.

Update 08:46 - Hey: de eerste video van de Sri Lankaanse marine die overlevende Iraanse matrozen uit het water redt, nadat hun fregat door een Amerikaanse onderzeeër vernietigd werd.

Update 09:04 - De video is nog niet geverifieerd, maar mogelijk toonde dit het moment dat een Koeweitse F-18 een Amerikaanse F-15 neerschoot afgelopen 4 maart. Zeer opmerkelijk wel: de F-18 is zo dicht bij de F-15 dat dit een 'Within Visual Range engagement' is en de F-18-piloot de F-15 daadwerkelijk zag, en het dus geen blind radargevecht was. En daarna of hiervoor schoot-ie er nog twee neer!

Update 09:14 - Nog meer Iraanse dames die Trumpdansjes doen.

Update 10:06 - Terugblikkend op de nacht bij de BBC: "Residents in Tehran describe a night of “constant explosions” and shaking buildings as strikes hit the capital, with some saying they woke to blasts around 5 a.m. and could barely sleep, according to accounts from people contacted despite Iran’s internet outage." Vertaald: het was een heet nachtje.

Update 10:18 - Central Command doet weer een Trumpiaans vreugdedansje op de sociale media: "Iranian targets are being decimated by U.S. forces, paving the way for continued delivery of overwhelming American military firepower." Inclusief gezellig video natuurlijk.

Update 10:33 - Fred Pleitgen van CNN komt de stemming peilen in Iran. Hier zijn eerste bijdrage voor de Amerikaanse zender. Noot: wel met regime-toestemming en, waarschijnlijk, regime-escort.

Update 11:31 - Britse MinBuz Lammy zegt dat Engeland Iraanse lanceerinstallaties aan kan vallen als onderdeel van defensieve maatregelen. Nou heel misschien maakt dat de generational aura loss van dit Starmer-filmpje over z'n acties tot nu toe goed.

Update 11:54 - Video: FlightRadar-timelapse van en rondom Iran.

Update 12:07 - Gisteren al op Insta maar de IDF-lolbroeken plaatsen hun 'Strava pr' nu ook op Twitter.

Update 12:20 - De IDF deelt een nieuwe (kleur)video met begeleidende tekst: "~50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets dismantled Ali Khamenei’s underground military bunker beneath the Iranian regime’s leadership compound in Tehran." Ja, die grond is omgeploegd. Hier nog twee zwartwit-video's.

Update 12:31 - De Washington Post schrijft: "Russia is providing Iran with targeting information to attack American forces in the Middle East, the first indication that another major U.S. adversary is participating — even indirectly — in the war, according to three officials familiar with the intelligence."

Update 12:48 - Video van weer enorme hamers op militaire doelwitten vlakbij het iconische Azadi Square, waar die bekende boog staat.

Update 13:08 - CENTCOM deelt alweer nieuwe video van getroffen Iraanse doelen en schrijft: "U.S. combat power is building as Iranian combat power declines."

Update 13:37 - De zoon van Israëlische MinFin Smotrich is, na gisteren uitgezwaaid te zijn door zijn vader, lichtgewond geraakt aan het Libanese front. Hij zou in goede staat verkeren. Teen gestoten?

Update 13:40 - Emiratische kranten circuleren (sinds gisteravond al) het gerucht dat Quds Force-commandant Ismail Qaani geëxecuteerd zou zijn door de Iraanse revolutionaire garde, wegens spionage voor Israël. Qaani was al sinds de dood van Narsallah een soort lopende meme, omdat hij altijd in de buurt was van de grootste liquidaties, maar het zelf altijd overleefde. Naar verluidt was hij destijds ook al een tijdje gearresteerd door het Iraanse regime zelf op basis van dezelfde verdenkingen.

Update 13:55 - Spelplezier: Israëlische militaire radio speelt Iraanse muziek.