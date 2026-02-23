Mexico nog steeds belegerd door Jalisco-kartel, gerichte aanslagen op politie en nationale garde, Mexicaanse krijgsmacht mobiliseert
Failed state blijkt te falen. Zin in het WK, dat aanstaande juni opent in ***Jalisco**** (u mogelijk bekend van het JALISCO-KARTEL)
Additional video showing a CJNG attack against a Mexican National Guard unit in Jalisco. pic.twitter.com/EwALbePGKM— All Source News (@All_Source_News) February 22, 2026
Brandstichting, schietpartijen en gerichte aanslagen op Mexicaans veiligheidspersoneel in 18 van de 32 Mexicaanse staten, meerdere vliegvelden platgelegd en na het Amerikaanse MinBuz maant ook Nederlands MinBuz landgenoten in deelstaten Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Colima, Nayarit, Zacatecas, Guerrero en Tamaulipas binnen te blijven. Het Jalisco-kartel bedreigt nu ook specifiek leden van de regerende overheidspartij en hun families, nadat het 'de overheid' als zodanig heel nadrukkelijk bedreigde. Er is op dit moment teveel oorlogsmist om iets te kunnen zeggen over de machtsbalans op de 'slagvelden' tussen overheidstroepen en het kartel. Ook is het onduidelijk of het kartel enkel even een spoor van vernieling wil trekken, of dat het gebieden daadwerkelijk wil blijven bezetten.
Weet u waar dit soort toestanden niet voorkomen? In een fatsoenlijk land zoals El Salvador. Veel meer beeld na de breek.
Update 08:48 - Ondertussen dit soort open sollicitaties door private military contractors in Amerika: "Sabre Defense Team has deployed aviation assets and security personnel to Mexico and currently has pilots and aircraft on standby for private security extractions of U.S. citizens in Puerto Vallarta and surrounding areas. We can provide secure transport with professional protective teams directly into Carlsbad Palomar Airport (San Diego County) for individuals, families, or small groups needing assistance returning safely to the United States."
Major clashes involving automatic weapons between Mexican security forces and members of the CJNG Cartel in La Desembocada, on the northern outskirts of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/eocUQyCAxm— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 22, 2026
Video from Atemajac, Jalisco— All Source News (@All_Source_News) February 22, 2026
These appear to be Mexican law enforcement personnel not cartels. pic.twitter.com/HnfAIekbzQ
Video showing up-armored vehicles (likely belonging to CJNG) in Zacapu, Michoacán during ongoing clashes in the city.— All Source News (@All_Source_News) February 23, 2026
Source: @RED_Michoacan pic.twitter.com/1DrTY0FgfR
Intense clashes reported in Plaza Independencia, Guadalajara, Jalisco. pic.twitter.com/IVX3iVsisl— Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) February 22, 2026
Deur-minigun vanuit Blackhawk!
INSANE FOOTAGE: Mexican Air Force UH-60 Black Hawk firing mounted minigun at CJNG cartel gunmen near the prison in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 22, 2026
pic.twitter.com/hxWW6CdhXW
Heavy military and police presence, including members of the Mexican Army and National Guard, outside of the Palacio de Gobierno de Jalisco (State Government Palace) in Guadalajara, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/gWojQ3lqNV— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 22, 2026
Mexicaanse overheidstroepen gehavend maar overeind
Beelden mobilisatie Mexicaanse krijgsmacht
LLEGA EL CADÁVER DEL MENCHO A LA CDMX— Raúl Gutiérrez (@RaulGtzNR) February 22, 2026
Fuertemente escoltado ha llegado el cadáver del Mencho a la CDMX como si fuera un cortejo entre armas y sirenas el último viaje del Mencho
La ciudad se detuvo para mirar un convoy de la Guardia Nacional fuertemente armado.
Vieron como… pic.twitter.com/h1gAqjK6nx
Video showing the Mexican Army on the move.— Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) February 22, 2026
We are working to geolocate the footage. pic.twitter.com/hYu9yqafdl
🚨#ÚLTIMAHORA Así llegaron los cuerpos de #ElMencho y dos integrantes más del #CJNG, a instalaciones de la FEMDO de @FGRMexico— Michelle Rivera (@michelleriveraa) February 22, 2026
Vía Juan Antonio Jiménez de @Radio_Formula
pic.twitter.com/pEMtJoftCe
WATCH: Mexican Army operating in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco pic.twitter.com/qH92XxgfDX— Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) February 22, 2026
An AMX-13 VCI (DNC-1) armored vehicle has been deployed by the Mexican army in Aguascalientes, Mexico.— Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) February 22, 2026
Faytuks Network Geolocation: 21.88256, -102.28224@zarGEOINT pic.twitter.com/XtQwc0PFLz
Murciélagos recorriendo las calles de Jalisco pic.twitter.com/ZcuBeeim4b— Raúl Gutiérrez (@RaulGtzNR) February 23, 2026
Mexican forces are mobilizing by air and land in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico.pic.twitter.com/P1fIlDrC2H— De oppresso liber (@PuertoSeguro12) February 23, 2026
🇲🇽💥Refuerzos federales llegan a la zona del enfrentamiento en Jalisco, minutos después de la emboscada. El video muestra a los agentes llegar al lugar, evaluar la situación y asegurar el perímetro."— Código Enigma (@enigma_cod71885) February 23, 2026
📢 Sinopsis México pic.twitter.com/cydRvER1nD
