Brandstichting, schietpartijen en gerichte aanslagen op Mexicaans veiligheidspersoneel in 18 van de 32 Mexicaanse staten, meerdere vliegvelden platgelegd en na het Amerikaanse MinBuz maant ook Nederlands MinBuz landgenoten in deelstaten Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Colima, Nayarit, Zacatecas, Guerrero en Tamaulipas binnen te blijven. Het Jalisco-kartel bedreigt nu ook specifiek leden van de regerende overheidspartij en hun families, nadat het 'de overheid' als zodanig heel nadrukkelijk bedreigde. Er is op dit moment teveel oorlogsmist om iets te kunnen zeggen over de machtsbalans op de 'slagvelden' tussen overheidstroepen en het kartel. Ook is het onduidelijk of het kartel enkel even een spoor van vernieling wil trekken, of dat het gebieden daadwerkelijk wil blijven bezetten.

Weet u waar dit soort toestanden niet voorkomen? In een fatsoenlijk land zoals El Salvador. Veel meer beeld na de breek.

Update 08:48 - Ondertussen dit soort open sollicitaties door private military contractors in Amerika: "Sabre Defense Team has deployed aviation assets and security personnel to Mexico and currently has pilots and aircraft on standby for private security extractions of U.S. citizens in Puerto Vallarta and surrounding areas. We can provide secure transport with professional protective teams directly into Carlsbad Palomar Airport (San Diego County) for individuals, families, or small groups needing assistance returning safely to the United States."