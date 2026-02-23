achtergrond

Jalisco-kartel pleegt aanslagenreeks door heel Mexico als vergelding op dood leider 'El Mencho'

godSAMME jongens wat nu weer

Het Jalisco New Generation Cartel (wiki), een van Mexico's grootste kartels, pleegt in meerdere Mexicaanse staten brandstichting en schietpartijen als vergelding op het doden van hun leider Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes (wiki) bij een operatie door de Mexicaanse krijgsmacht. Het is op moment van schrijven onduidelijk of er dodelijke aanslagen worden gepleegd op veiligheidspersoneel, of dat het enkel een kwestie is van intimidatie en brandstichting, maar zelfs vliegvelden worden niet gespaard en meerdere vluchten worden omgeleid. Ook lijken er hier en daar lopende schermutselingen tussen kartelleden en overheidstroepen te zijn, maar de schaal en intentie is onduidelijk. Heel veel beeld na de breek, dit topic wordt vanaf onderaan aangevuld met nieuwe beelden.

Update 19:24 - Mexicaanse president Claudia Sheinbaum zegt dat haar veiligheidskabinet straks met meer informatie komt.
Update 19:28 - Er gaan geruchten dat Amerikaanse speciale eenheden betrokken waren bij de operatie die El Mencho doodde.
Update 19:32 - De Amerikaanse ambassade laat een waarschuwing uit gaan voor staten Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero, en Nuevo León, en maant Amerikaanse burgers binnenshuis te blijven.
Update 19:48 - Het lijkt erop dat het kartel inderdaad dodelijke aanslagen heeft gepleegd op veiligheidspersoneel, hier een video van twee doorzeefde agenten naast hun politiejeep.
Update 20:47 - Waarschijnlijk betreffen deze drie video's beelden op afstand van de aanval die tot de dood van El Mancho leidde.

Niet (meer) beschikbaar
Niet (meer) beschikbaar
Tags: Mexico , kartels, El Mencho
@Spartacus | 22-02-26 | 19:19 | 148 reacties

