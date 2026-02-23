Jalisco-kartel pleegt aanslagenreeks door heel Mexico als vergelding op dood leider 'El Mencho'
Het Jalisco New Generation Cartel (wiki), een van Mexico's grootste kartels, pleegt in meerdere Mexicaanse staten brandstichting en schietpartijen als vergelding op het doden van hun leider Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes (wiki) bij een operatie door de Mexicaanse krijgsmacht. Het is op moment van schrijven onduidelijk of er dodelijke aanslagen worden gepleegd op veiligheidspersoneel, of dat het enkel een kwestie is van intimidatie en brandstichting, maar zelfs vliegvelden worden niet gespaard en meerdere vluchten worden omgeleid. Ook lijken er hier en daar lopende schermutselingen tussen kartelleden en overheidstroepen te zijn, maar de schaal en intentie is onduidelijk. Heel veel beeld na de breek, dit topic wordt vanaf onderaan aangevuld met nieuwe beelden.
Update 19:24 - Mexicaanse president Claudia Sheinbaum zegt dat haar veiligheidskabinet straks met meer informatie komt.
Update 19:28 - Er gaan geruchten dat Amerikaanse speciale eenheden betrokken waren bij de operatie die El Mencho doodde.
Update 19:32 - De Amerikaanse ambassade laat een waarschuwing uit gaan voor staten Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero, en Nuevo León, en maant Amerikaanse burgers binnenshuis te blijven.
Update 19:48 - Het lijkt erop dat het kartel inderdaad dodelijke aanslagen heeft gepleegd op veiligheidspersoneel, hier een video van twee doorzeefde agenten naast hun politiejeep.
Update 20:47 - Waarschijnlijk betreffen deze drie video's beelden op afstand van de aanval die tot de dood van El Mancho leidde.
Chaos erupts at Guadalajara International Airport in Jalisco, Mexico, as the CJNG Cartel launches attacks outside and potentially inside the airport, as retaliation for today’s successful elimination of CJNG leader El Mencho. pic.twitter.com/fspjMASWV1— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 22, 2026
Guadalajara Airport showing people fleeing pic.twitter.com/EPbrQJiUmG— Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) February 22, 2026
CJNG reportedly attacked the airport of Guadalajara as part of their coordinated attacks across Mexico in response to the killing of El Mencho. pic.twitter.com/fRDbtKZLOx— All Source News (@All_Source_News) February 22, 2026
Videos showing CJNG attacks across Mexico pic.twitter.com/MjtOTMVpig— All Source News (@All_Source_News) February 22, 2026
Vehicles burn after being set fire by members of the CJNG Cartel in the streets of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/cYKbcOjQpZ— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 22, 2026
🚨🚨🚨Puerto Vallarta -Jalisco-— Eco_1_LVM (@Eco1_LVM) February 22, 2026
El poder del narco debe impresionar a los turistas, así se ve el Puerto. pic.twitter.com/84gseeR2DU
Reports of shootouts in downtown Guadalajara, Mexico.@ahtziricardenas pic.twitter.com/Gstepb589y— Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) February 22, 2026
Mañana violenta en Puerto Vallarta.— Poder AG Jal (@PoderAG_Jal) February 22, 2026
Narco bloqueos en la ciudad. pic.twitter.com/g7mhd7NxEK
#ÚLTIMAHORA — 🇲🇽: Estas imágenes corresponden a Puerto Vallarta.— #ÚltimaHora (@ultimahsv) February 22, 2026
Además de vehículos incendiados en la zona turística, también se reporta el bloqueo de la vía de acceso principal a la ciudad, en medio de la ola de violencia que afecta al estado.
La situación genera preocupación… pic.twitter.com/ZRbq1B9Fw5
Thick black smoke covers the sky across Puerto Vallarta in the Mexican state of Jalisco. pic.twitter.com/qM4eWUU5Kl— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 22, 2026
CJNG set fire to a Turistar bus on the highway toward Tepic, in western Mexico. pic.twitter.com/fd7hA8Xp76— Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) February 22, 2026
JUST IN: 🇲🇽 Narco-blockade in downtown Guadalajara after the Mexican army killed CJNG cartel leader El Mencho. pic.twitter.com/6pW0Qn5BGi— BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) February 22, 2026
Video showing clashes between CJNG and Mexican authorities in Guadalajara, Jalisco pic.twitter.com/XLY5ke7VjR— All Source News (@All_Source_News) February 22, 2026
Esto, en el aeropuerto de Guadalajara pic.twitter.com/hBWxBAnFfd— Pascal (@beltrandelrio) February 22, 2026
🔴 Así el operativo en Tapalpa, Jalisco.— MVS Noticias Jalisco (@mvs_jalisco) February 22, 2026
Los bloqueos que se desencadenaron tras estas diligencias, se extendieron a Michoacán y Guanajuato.
Autoridades llaman a quedarse en casa. pic.twitter.com/Ph6zuC9naU
Passengers and staff seen fleeing from reported gunfire inside Guadalajara International Airport, as members of the CJNG Cartel attempt to storm the airport and several other nearby locations in the Mexican state of Jalisco. pic.twitter.com/LL2axKaYZF— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 22, 2026
Video from Guadalajara Civil Hospital shows people panicking/evacuating pic.twitter.com/iBh5ZbIkXY— Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) February 22, 2026
Video showing a CJNG attack against a Mexican National Guard unit in San Isidro. pic.twitter.com/X7Ilm2Giu6— All Source News (@All_Source_News) February 22, 2026
Puerto Vallarta airport was also attacked by CJNG. pic.twitter.com/dh2KFhUVxS— All Source News (@All_Source_News) February 22, 2026
CCTV footage shows members of the CJNG Cartel attempting, but ultimately failing, to set a gas station on fire in Guadalajara. pic.twitter.com/E7VMnfFzUY— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 22, 2026
🇲🇽 #Mexico: Mexican special forces from SEDENA and the National Guard have raided a CJNG outpost in Tapalpa, allegedly killing its leader, "El Mencho".— POPULAR FRONT (@PopularFront_) February 22, 2026
Footage shows the moment of the raid, as well as several sicarios hiding under some trees as the Mexican Air Force is operating… pic.twitter.com/gaNKvfx3Ga
Video from Atemajac, Jalisco— All Source News (@All_Source_News) February 22, 2026
These appear to be Mexican law enforcement personnel not cartels. pic.twitter.com/HnfAIekbzQ
