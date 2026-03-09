Olie? DUUR! WTI crude vandaag rond de $105 per vat en Brent crude rond de $108. En dat is dusdanig hoog dat volgens de Financial Times de G7-landen vandaag bijeenkomen om o.a. te bespreken of 300 miljoen tot 400 miljoen vaten aan aardoliereserves van het Internationaal Energieagentschap vrijgegeven moeten gaan worden. En er is ook ander olienieuws. Axios schrijft dat de VS 'ontdaan' is door de Israëlische aanvallen op oliedepots in Iran die tot enorme, gitzwarte wolken en lekkages boven Teheran leiden: "Israel's strikes on 30 Iranian fuel depots Saturday went far beyond what the U.S. expected when Israel notified it in advance, sparking the first significant disagreement between the allies since the war began eight days ago, according to a U.S. official, Israeli official and a source with knowledge. (...) The U.S. is concerned Israeli strikes on infrastructure that serves ordinary Iranians could backfire strategically, rallying Iranian society to support the regime and driving up oil prices."

Israël stelt dat deze oliedepots gebruikt worden door de Iraanse krijgsmacht, en daar zit misschien iets in, maar zelfs havik Lindsay Graham schrijft nu op Twitter: "Our allies in Israel have shown amazing capability when it comes to collapsing the murderous regime in Iran. America is most appreciative. However, there will be a day soon that the Iranian people will be in charge of their own fate, not the murderous ayatollah’s regime. In that regard, please be cautious about what targets you select. Our goal is to liberate the Iranian people in a fashion that does not cripple their chance to start a new and better life when this regime collapses. The oil economy of Iran will be essential to that endeavor."

In ander nieuws is de oude ayatollah Ali Khamenei nog altijd niet opgebaard en begraven en zo'n processie is nogal belangrijk in het twaalver-sjiisme. En tegelijkertijd is z'n zoon en opvolger Mojtaba Khamenei nog niet bovenluiks gezien. Sterker nog, 12 uur na z'n officiële benoeming is er nog niet eens een video van hem waarin hij de eer accepteert. Afijn, we gaan weer LIVE.

Update 08:03 - Een Nederlandse repatriëringsvlucht per defensietoestel met 170 Nederlanders die gestrand waren in Dubai en Oman is vanochtend veilig geland in Egypte. Het was de eerste repatriëringsvlucht die Defensie uitvoerde.

Update 08:06 - In een telefonisch interview met The Times of Israel zegt Trump dat het einde van deze oorlog een gezamenlijke Amerikaans-Israëlische beslissing zal zijn. "(...) a decision on when to end the war with Iran will be a “mutual” one that he’ll make together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."

Update 08:13 - Nu even echt belangrijk nieuws wat is er in godsnaam aan de hand met Ben Shapiro's wenkbrauwen?

Update 08:15 - In een uitgebreide post en 'animatie' meldt de IDF dat het afgelopen nacht grootschalige aanvallen heeft uitgevoerd op Iraanse lanceerinstallaties en het interne veiligheidsapparaat.

Update 09:09 - Opmerkelijke video: "Sailors onboard a passing ship in the northern Arabian Sea have a barbecue while watching the USS Abraham Lincoln as she launches and recovers Iran strike packages."

Update 09:52 - Video: Turkije plaatst zes F-16's en luchtafweerplatformen op Turks-Cyprus.

Update 09:56 - In Luik, België, heeft er afgelopen nacht rond 04:00 een explosie plaatsgevonden buiten een synagoge. De burgemeester veroordeelt de daad als een antisemitische en criminele actie.

Update 10:37 - Twee ernstig gewonden gemeld in centraal-Israël, vermoedelijk door Iraanse clusterbommen.

Update 10:47 - Ursula hield een speech van zo'n 30 minuten. Opvallende frase: "Europe can no longer be a custodian of the old world order. For a world that has gone, and will not return. We will always defend and uphold the rules-based system that we helped to build with our allies. But we can no longer rely on it as the only way to defend our interests. Or assume its rules will shelter us from the complex threat that we face."