Een volbloed Arische Walkure gedood (de sjah droeg de titel "Het Licht van de Ariërs"), dit was de druppel! Al is dit in retoriek juist geen zinspeling op regime change, hij eist immers een nucleaire deal met dít regime. Al kan ook dat weer cloak and dagger, smoke and mirrors zijn natuurlijk, hij vraagt zijn krijgsmacht immers al weken operaties op te tekenen die het regime onthoofden. Trump schreef vanmiddag: "A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln (...). it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary. Hopefully Iran will quickly “Come to the Table” and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence! As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn’t, and there was “Operation Midnight Hammer,” a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again." We gaan het weer eens meemaken.

Maar goed, dan Diana Bahador aka Baby Rider, werd 19 jaar oud, motorenthousiast en meer dan 190.000 volgers op Insta (onderstaand). Ze is niet meer, en over haar einde schrijft The Telegraph dat ze op 8 januari in Gorgan gedood is tijdens een antiregimeprotest: "She was reportedly shot twice with live ammunition around midnight, and her body was returned to her family two days later, the Hyrcani Human Rights group reported." Maar na haar dood gebeurde er dus iets duisters: "Iranian state media disputed the account, saying Ms Bahador’s real name was Shahrzad Mokhami, who died Jan 22 in a crash in Golestan province when she lost control and hit a highway guardrail. A source close to Ms Bahador’s family said officials would only release the body if the family conducted a secret burial and publicly denied she was killed by government forces." Vervolgens plaatste haar familie dus inderdaad een bericht op haar Instagram "claiming the death resulted from an accident and asking followers not to spread rumours, though rights groups say the family made the statement under duress from intelligence services." De enige troost: waarschijnlijk heeft haar familie haar lichaam dus teruggekregen. Veel meer beeld na de breek.