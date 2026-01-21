The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (CSG-3/ABECSG) turned off AIS overnight. Last known position puts her heading west out of Malacca into the Bay of Bengal/Indian Ocean. CSG-3 is on track to make CENTCOM by 22-23JAN26 & the N. Arabian Sea by 24JAN26. h/t @andynovy pic.twitter.com/hLmchPdP28

De Iraanse opstand lijkt voorlopig effectief neer geslagen geschoten, en Trumps onderstaande "HELP IS ON ITS WAY" bleef uit. De reden blijft onbekend, maar de consensus lijkt dat als Trump het groene licht had gegeven, de aanvallen nog niet "doorslaggevend" genoeg zouden zijn om het regime zonder langdurige oorlog te kunnen onthoofden. Echter, Wall Street Journal schreef gisteravond dat Trump zijn krijgsmacht nog altijd plannen op laat tekenen voor een militaire campagne die dit wel gedaan zou krijgen. De moeilijkheid is inmiddels natuurlijk wel dat het momentum van de opstand verneveld is. WSJ schrijft:

"President Trump is still pressing aides for what he terms “decisive” military options, U.S. officials said (...). The discussions are happening while the U.S. sends an aircraft carrier and jet fighters to the Middle East. Those deployments may be the start of a broader buildup that would give Trump the firepower to strike Iran should he choose to use them.

Trump has repeatedly used the word “decisive” when describing what effect he would like any U.S. action to have on Iran, according to officials.

That phrasing has spurred aides at the Pentagon and White House to refine a suite of options for the president, including some that would seek to push the regime out of power. Officials also are devising more modest options, which could include targeting Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps facilities."

Over de militair-technische details schrijft de krant:

"U.S. F-15E jet fighters landed Sunday in Jordan, according to U.S. officials and flight tracking data. (...) F-15Es played an important role in defending Israel from a large-scale Iranian drone attack in 2024. (...) A major air campaign inside Iran, however, would likely involve stealthy aircraft such as F-35 fighters and B-2 bombers, as well as cruise missile-firing submarines—weapon systems that featured in the U.S. June strike against Iran’s nuclear sites. So far, no U.S. Air Force F-35s have been observed heading to the Middle East."

Wie die F35's wel heeft? De USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (wiki). Die vertrok vorige week richting het Midden-Oosten, zette gisteren het 'automatic identification system'-transponder (AIS) uit in de Golf van Bengalen, en is sindsdien DARK van de radar verdwenen.

We blijven kijken.