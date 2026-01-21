Air Force One was een paar minuten onderweg tot er plotseling omgedraaid werd. Trumps team schrijft daarover: "The AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The President and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland." Inmiddels is Trump met een ander toestel onderweg en zal hij naar verwachting rond 14:30 plaatselijke tijd in Davos spreken, al leidt die vliegtuigwissel mogelijk tot enige vertraging.

Het wordt een schouwspel van Trump tegen de rest, en 'de rest' lijkt sinds gisteravond in Canadese premier Mark Carney een nieuwe vaandeldrager te hebben. Want als zowel Rutger Bregman als Glenn Greenwald een toespraak (transcript) de hemel in prijzen is er toch wel iets aan de hand. Enerzijds erkent Carney dat de 'rules-based order' onder Amerikaanse hegemonie een selectief toegepaste illusie was, die alleen werkte zolang iedereen deed alsof het waar was:

"In 1978, the Czech dissident Václav Havel wrote an essay called The Power of the Powerless. In it, he asked a simple question: how did the communist system sustain itself? His answer began with a greengrocer. Every morning, this shopkeeper places a sign in his window: “Workers of the world, unite!” He does not believe it. No one believes it. But he places the sign anyway — to avoid trouble, to signal compliance, to get along. And because every shopkeeper on every street does the same, the system persists. Not through violence alone, but through the participation of ordinary people in rituals they privately know to be false. Havel called this “living within a lie.” The system’s power comes not from its truth but from everyone’s willingness to perform as if it were true. And its fragility comes from the same source: when even one person stops performing — when the greengrocer removes his sign — the illusion begins to crack. It is time for companies and countries to take their signs down."

Anderzijds betoogt hij deze illusie toch te handhaven, maar dan op een meer pragmatische, meer realistische manier:

"Our new approach rests on what Alexander Stubb has termed ‘values-based realism’ — or, to put it another way, we aim to be principled and pragmatic. Principled in our commitment to fundamental values: sovereignty and territorial integrity, the prohibition of the use of force except when consistent with the UN Charter, respect for human rights. Pragmatic in recognising that progress is often incremental, that interests diverge, that not every partner shares our values. (...) Which brings me back to Havel. What would it mean for middle powers to “live in truth”? It means naming reality. Stop invoking the “rules-based international order” as though it still functions as advertised. Call the system what it is: a period where the most powerful pursue their interests using economic integration as a weapon of coercion."

Belangrijke noot: Carney sloot vorige week een vergaand "strategisch partnerschap" met China, en lichtte toe: "The Canada-China relationship has been distant and uncertain for nearly a decade. We’re changing that, with a new strategic partnership that benefits the people of both our nations." En er is een gedegen kans dat Trump dat komende weken zal gaan interpreteren als het ontstaan van een soort Frans-Engelstalig Venezuela aan zijn noordgrens.

Ook roept dat nieuwe partnerschap met uitgerekend China, dat Taiwan constant bedreigt met invasie en intern zelf talloze mensenrechtenschendingen begaat, de vraag op of dit nog wel onder 'pragmatisch realisme' kan vallen als je tegelijk nog altijd pretendeert de "UN Charter, respect for human rights" leidend te laten zijn. Of, zoals ARISTONKLE het schrijft: "This is beyond ideological inconsistency - it's performative liberalism bordering on leftism masquerading as pragmatic diversification when it's actually advancing a radical agenda under more palatable branding. You can't critique great-power conflict while China is threatening to invade Taiwan, and then cozy up to one of those same great powers."

Belangrijk Naschrift 09:09 - "He thinks he Hugh Grant in Love Actually" (deze).

Update 09:13 - Trump speecht waarschijnlijk drie uur later dan gepland, dus rond 17:30.