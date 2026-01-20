Bovenstaand frauleins gehele toespraak, waarvan alleen het laatste kwart over Groenland gaat, vanaf 17:30 in de video. Onderstaand een paar sleutelfrasen uit het transcript: "So I would like to conclude with Greenland. (...) The proposed additional tariffs are a mistake, especially between long-standing allies. The EU and US have agreed to a trade deal last July. And in politics as in business – a deal is a deal. And when friends shake hands, it must mean something. We consider the people of the United States not just our allies, but our friends. And plunging us into a dangerous downward spiral would only aid the very adversaries we are both so committed to keeping out of the strategic landscape. So our response will be unflinching, united and proportional. But beyond this, we have to be strategic about how we approach this issue. This is why we are working on a package to support Arctic security. First principle: full solidarity with Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark. The sovereignty and integrity of their territory is non-negotiable. Second, we are working on a massive European investment surge in Greenland. We will work with Greenland and Denmark hand in hand to see how we can further support the local economy and infrastructure. Third, we will work with the US and all partners on wider Arctic security."

Notabelen afwezigen in Davos: niet alleen Denemarken zelf maar ook VN-chef Guterres, en wel wegens een "ernstige verkoudheid". Hij heeft de kracht er even niet voor.