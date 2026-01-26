Von der Leyen per koets eregast militaire parade INDIA, viert "mother of all trade deals"
Exotisch as advertised
Het bestijgen van de erekoets en daarna het hele kleurfestijn
It is the honor of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 26, 2026
A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure.
And we all benefit ↓ https://t.co/boeqFGv15Q
Je verwacht een militaire parade en die krijg je ook, maar het blijft India dus het is evengoed een nationalistische bloemencorso en carnavalsoptocht op steroïden. Komt overigens een stuk beter uit de verf dan op Urs' videootje van eergisteren, want daar voelde je de smog in je longen. Ze is er om namens Europa de "mother of all trade deals" te sluiten, een soort vrijhandelsverdrag, waarbij India o.a. de importheffing op Europese auto's van 110% verlaagt naar 40%, met als uiteindelijke bestemming 10%. Ook wordt verwacht dat India o.a. de importheffingen van 150% op Europese wijnen drastisch verlaagt. Als tegenprestatie wil India - wees gewaarschuwd - versoepelde standaarden voor de export van farmaceutische producten, belastingvrije toegang tot textiel, en samenwerking in defensie. Maar het belangrijkste voor India is misschien wel dat het "is also hoping to send more professionals to the EU for employment opportunities." Het heeft namelijk iets dat elk ander noemenswaardig land niet heeft: demografie. Daarover schrijft The Economist dat "A deal on skilled migration, mostly from young India to ageing Europe, will also be part of the summit." Oftewel, u wordt weer eens vervangen.
De kleurrijkste screenshots overigens na de breek.
Te vaak over het hoofd gezien in koloniaal discourse trouwens:
Only after seeing Indians with albinism did I truly understand the fatal attraction between the UK and South Asia over the past 250 years. These are Englishmen. pic.twitter.com/GR2KIlpUb8— LINK 🐂🫎 (@DJProfessorL) December 28, 2025
Here is a man with total albinism from Matale, Sri Lanka: https://t.co/UAxjq8i0DS pic.twitter.com/zZhM8uP0eP— ib (@Indian_Bronson) December 18, 2021
Albino people from India 😂🤯 pic.twitter.com/imAjD8eyzx— Austin (@not_austin2245) October 25, 2024
Ontbreekt nooit: motorsnoeshanen
WATCH: India's Republic Day parade with motorcycle stunts. pic.twitter.com/ud5fJd2Uqw— Clash Report (@clashreport) January 26, 2026
Screenies!
India is privileged to host European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during our Republic Day celebrations.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2026
Their presence underscores the growing strength of the India-European Union partnership and our commitment to shared… pic.twitter.com/tdKuI6oKyp
EU President Ursula looked amazed and happy watching our Him Yodhas’ eagle and the local Dogesh in the parade.🦅🐕 pic.twitter.com/WfEOkXbdEX— Lala (@FabulasGuy) January 26, 2026
