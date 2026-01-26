It is the honor of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations. A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit ↓ https://t.co/boeqFGv15Q

Je verwacht een militaire parade en die krijg je ook, maar het blijft India dus het is evengoed een nationalistische bloemencorso en carnavalsoptocht op steroïden. Komt overigens een stuk beter uit de verf dan op Urs' videootje van eergisteren, want daar voelde je de smog in je longen. Ze is er om namens Europa de "mother of all trade deals" te sluiten, een soort vrijhandelsverdrag, waarbij India o.a. de importheffing op Europese auto's van 110% verlaagt naar 40%, met als uiteindelijke bestemming 10%. Ook wordt verwacht dat India o.a. de importheffingen van 150% op Europese wijnen drastisch verlaagt. Als tegenprestatie wil India - wees gewaarschuwd - versoepelde standaarden voor de export van farmaceutische producten, belastingvrije toegang tot textiel, en samenwerking in defensie. Maar het belangrijkste voor India is misschien wel dat het "is also hoping to send more professionals to the EU for employment opportunities." Het heeft namelijk iets dat elk ander noemenswaardig land niet heeft: demografie. Daarover schrijft The Economist dat "A deal on skilled migration, mostly from young India to ageing Europe, will also be part of the summit." Oftewel, u wordt weer eens vervangen.

De kleurrijkste screenshots overigens na de breek.