IDF start grondoffensief, nieuwe operatie moet oorlog definitief in voordeel Israël beslissen, Gazanen opgeroepen Noord-Gaza te verlaten
Roepnaam 'Gideon's Chariots'
⭕️ The IDF has begun conducting extensive strikes and mobilizing troops to achieve operational control in the areas of Gaza, over the past day.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 16, 2025
This is part of preparations to expand operations and fulfill the objectives of the war — including the release of hostages and the…
Ja, en dit wordt mogelijk ook meteen het slotoffensief. Vorige week waarschuwde Netanyahu Hamas nog: "The rules are about to change very soon," en dat binnenkort lijkt zo'n beetje nu te zijn. Minister van Defensie Katz kondigde aan: "The operation is intended to defeat Hamas and bring about the release of all the hostages. We will act with great force to destroy all of Hamas’s military and governmental capabilities (...) From the moment the maneuver begins, we will act with great force and will not stop until all objectives are achieved." Gideon's Chariots wordt niet mals: de IDF is van plan om volledige 'operationele controle' te krijgen over de Gazastrook, en die controle voorlopig te behouden ook. Burgers zullen worden verplaatst richting Rafah; daarna zal worden geprobeerd af te rekenen met overgebleven Hamasstrijders en waar mogelijk gijzelaars te bevrijden. "One thing will be clear: there will be no in-and-out," aldus Netanyahu eerder. "We'll call up reserves to come, hold territory - we're not going to enter and then exit the area, only to carry out raids afterward. That's not the plan. The intention is the opposite of that."
The IDF says it has launched the first stages of its major offensive in the Gaza Strip, dubbed "Gideon's Chariots."— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 16, 2025
"Over the past day, the IDF launched extensive attacks and mobilized forces to seize strategic areas in the Gaza Strip, as part of the opening moves of Operation… pic.twitter.com/LEENlLz9pE
