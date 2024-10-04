Great analysis using the imagery that is available. A total of 32 missile impacts in the vicinity of Nevatim Air Base. Out of these 32 impacts 3. Hit hangers on the northern end of the base. 1. Hit an administrative building on the southern end of the base. 1. Hit the… https://t.co/0DlncY9UeM

Knap dat ze het vliegveld voor Iraanse begrippen zo 'massaal' wisten te raken. Maar er lijkt geen sprake van echte operationele schade, laat staan dat er "meer dan 20 F-35s uitgeschakeld" zijn, zoals Iraanse media die avond meldden. En als je met maximale vuurkracht geen operationele schade toe kan brengen aan je vijands voornaamste dreiging, dan loop je toch tegen een probleem aan. Immers: je geeft Israël nu een aantoonbare reden om heel hard terug te slaan, zonder dat die aantoonbare reden zelf veel schade veroorzaakte.

Daarbij, zoals een Iraanse militaire bron opmerkt tegen The Atlantic: "“We don’t have a fucking air force,” a source in Tehran close to the Iranian military told me, under condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. Of the attack on Israel, he said, “I don’t know what they are thinking.”" Dus succes met Israëls stealth-vloot en ballistische- en kruisraketten buiten de deur houden.

Zoals analist Michael Horowitz opmerkt: "C__rippling Israeli air force still remains a distant objective in my opinion - and this means Israel will likely go harder on strategy of hitting Iran's missile stockpile, left of launch." (De 'left of launch'-doctrine betekent dat je ballistische dreigingen uitschakelt voordat ze gelanceerd worden.)

In ander nieuws meldt de IDF vandaag dat - los van het lot van Nasrallahs mogelijke opvolger Hashem Safieddine - het gisteren in Beiroet Hezbollahs hoofd communicatie uitgeschakeld heeft: "According to the IDF, Muhammad Rashid Sakafi headed Hezbollah's communications since 2000, and was considered to be close to the terror group's leadership." Maar mogelijk werd zijn contract toch al niet verlengd na een zekere incidentenreeks met zekere communicatiemiddelen.

De "beperkte, gerichte" grondoperatie in Zuid-Libanon heeft tot nu toe negen IDF-levens en tientallen gewonden gekost, maar die hoge prijs is volgens de IDF niet zonder resultaten:

"The IDF is saying it has seen signs of "exhaustion" among Hezbollah's fighters in southern Lebanon, which the military attributes to the killing of many of the terror group's commanders, including numerous field officers. (...) The IDF has assessed that troops have killed more than 100 Hezbollah operatives in the past day."

Israëlische MinDef Gallant voegt daaraan toe:

"Hezbollah is receiving very severe blows, one after the other. We eliminated Nasrallah and we have more surprises in store, some of which have already been carried out and some of which will be carried out. Hezbollah's missile and rocket division suffered a very heavy blow, a significant part was destroyed as a result of a high-quality and precise operation. Command and control headquarters, communications, the entire leadership of Radwan, and in fact the entire second and third level of command below Nasrallah are eliminated."

Meer beeld na de breek. Trey Yingst van FOX News embedded bij IDF-commando's in Zuid-Libanon onderstaand.