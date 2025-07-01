Hoop gedoe om afgelopen week, dit verhaal in Israëlische krant Haaretz. Samengevat: "IDF officers and soldiers told Haaretz they were ordered to fire at unarmed crowds near food distribution sites in Gaza, even when no threat was present." Netanyahu ontkende met klem, maar de IDF startte wel een onderzoek. De conclusie van dat onderzoek luidt nu ongeveer:

"The IDF acknowledges that Palestinian civilians were killed and injured by its fire near aid distribution sites in the Gaza Strip, including by artillery fire, but says the tolls provided by Hamas authorities are exaggerated.

The military also announces it “reorganized the access routes” to the humanitarian hubs, adding new fencing and signage along with additional paths to the aid sites.

According to the military, troops on the ground have only used live gunfire when a threat was posed to them, including when dozens of suspects approached forces outside of the designated routes to the aid sites operated by the Israel- and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, or outside the operating hours.

In those cases, the IDF says a small number of people were hit by its fire, and not dozens as Hamas has claimed. However, the military says that at least in three “tragic” cases, artillery shelling was carried out toward areas near the aid sites, in an attempt to prevent Palestinians from approaching specific zones outside of the distribution centers.

The artillery fire in those cases was “inaccurate,” according to the IDF’s investigations, and resulted in 30-40 Palestinian casualties, among them several dead. The military says those civilian casualties “did not need to happen” and it was the result of the inaccurate artillery, and not intended to directly target civilians at the aid sites.

The IDF says it stopped carrying out shelling near the aid sites following the incidents."

Tegelijkertijd publiceert de IDF nu ook de onderstaande telefoongesprekken met Gazaanse burgers die nabij de voedselpunten verkeerden, waarin ze optekenen dat het nog veel vaker voorkomt dat Hamas doelbewust op Gazaanse burgers schiet, omdat het wil dat de burgerbevolking afhankelijk blijft van Hamas' monopolie op hulpgoederen. Meer beeld na de breek