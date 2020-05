: Hier een nieuwtje uit een Engelse krant van vijf dagen geleden: "Pregnant coronavirus nurse raped by illegal migrant as she waited for bus outside rail station after shift in Italy"

OK, die Engelse krant is The Sun. Dat is sensatienieuws. Maar toch, ...

"A PREGNANT nurse was raped by an illegal migrant as she headed home from the front line treating coronavirus patients, it's reported.

The 48-year-old was targeted while waiting at a bus stop shortly after leaving work at around 3pm on Sunday afternoon in Naples, Italy."

Bron: www.thesun.co.uk/news/11577793/pregna...