BEELD. Ambulances Joodse organisatie in brand gestoken bij synagoge Londen, politie gaat uit van antisemitisme
Gif
Oude traditie in een smerig nieuw jasje in Europa: aanslagen op alles wat met Joden te maken heeft. We zagen het bij de synagoge in Rotterdam, de Joodse school in Amsterdam en een explosie bij een synagoge in Luik, en nu zijn in Londen ambulances van een Joodse vrijwilligersorganisatie Hatzola aan de beurt. Vier stuks werden vannacht in de hens gezet door goor tuig. De politie beschouwt de brandstichting, nota bene nabij een synagoge in de buurt met de grootste Joodse gemeenschap van de Britse hoofdstad, niet heel verrassend als "antisemitic hate crime", die op social media ook al lijkt te worden opgeëist door Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyyah, de terroristenclub die ook achter de eerdere aanslagen beweert te zitten. Er vielen geen gewonden en de brandjes zijn inmiddels geblust. Het antisemitische vuur woekert ondertussen onblusbaar voort in Europa, dusdanig dat DIT het nieuwe normaal is voor Joodse kinderen die gewoon naar school willen. Beeld van het moment van de brandstichting hieronder.
Update 12:50 - De antiterreureenheid van de politie houdt zich met deze zaak bezig, zegt politiechef Luke Williams tijdens een presco. De BBC schrijft: "He says the police believe they are looking at three suspects. He describes CCTV footage showing 'three people in hoods pouring accelerant onto vehicles before igniting it'. As we just reported, he says the attacks have not been declared a terrorist incident at this stage, but the investigation is now being led by counter-terrorism policing 'with all the specialist expertise they bring'."
Terroristenclub Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyyah lijkt brandstichting op te eisen
A video purpotedly by Ashab al-Yamin has emerged on social networks linked to the Iran-led Islamic Resistance claiming responsibility for the arson attack in Golders Green, London on Monday morning. The group claims it attacked the Machzike Hadath Synagogue because of its ties to… pic.twitter.com/UUsN6RmIad— Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) March 23, 2026
Beeld brandstichting
Reactie SStarmer
This is a deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 23, 2026
My thoughts are with the Jewish community who are waking up this morning to this horrific news.
Antisemitism has no place in our society.
Anyone with any information must come forward to the police. https://t.co/P5J1ETaEsE
Reaguursels
Dit wil je ook lezen
De noodlottige video's van Zwitserse cafébrand Crans-Montana, "minstens 47 doden"
Ondoenlijke ellende, meeste slachtoffers tussen 18 en 30 jaar oud
Ongelukkig Nieuwjaar voor Amsterdamse Vondelkerk, staat in vuur en vlam
Een goed begin is het halve werk
Ja Maar Wierd Duk. (Ronit Palache: "We zijn het normaal gaan vinden dat alles wat joods is, beveiligd moet worden.")
Niet normaal maken wat niet normaal is