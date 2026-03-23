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Oude traditie in een smerig nieuw jasje in Europa: aanslagen op alles wat met Joden te maken heeft. We zagen het bij de synagoge in Rotterdam, de Joodse school in Amsterdam en een explosie bij een synagoge in Luik, en nu zijn in Londen ambulances van een Joodse vrijwilligersorganisatie Hatzola aan de beurt. Vier stuks werden vannacht in de hens gezet door goor tuig. De politie beschouwt de brandstichting, nota bene nabij een synagoge in de buurt met de grootste Joodse gemeenschap van de Britse hoofdstad, niet heel verrassend als "antisemitic hate crime", die op social media ook al lijkt te worden opgeëist door Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyyah, de terroristenclub die ook achter de eerdere aanslagen beweert te zitten. Er vielen geen gewonden en de brandjes zijn inmiddels geblust. Het antisemitische vuur woekert ondertussen onblusbaar voort in Europa, dusdanig dat DIT het nieuwe normaal is voor Joodse kinderen die gewoon naar school willen. Beeld van het moment van de brandstichting hieronder.

Update 12:50 - De antiterreureenheid van de politie houdt zich met deze zaak bezig, zegt politiechef Luke Williams tijdens een presco. De BBC schrijft: "He says the police believe they are looking at three suspects. He describes CCTV footage showing 'three people in hoods pouring accelerant onto vehicles before igniting it'. As we just reported, he says the attacks have not been declared a terrorist incident at this stage, but the investigation is now being led by counter-terrorism policing 'with all the specialist expertise they bring'."