Nederlandse militiar twittert over Afghanistan-uitspraken Donald Trump
Mark Brouwer, diende ook in VS
I don’t think the US president will read this post, but I feel obliged to pay tribute to the dozens of Netherlands soldiers who have died in Afghanistan. Even the son of our Chief of Defense was killed in action. Because the Netherlands saw it as its duty to help an ally.… pic.twitter.com/J1Fu2FKPhQ— Mark Brouwer (@markbrouwer2010) January 23, 2026
Is. Wel. Zo.
Aanleiding
Britten kregen dit
NEW: President Trump responds to British troops uproar:— Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) January 24, 2026
“A bond too strong to ever be broken” pic.twitter.com/EilysTFB7Q
