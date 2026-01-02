achtergrond

Iran dag vijf. Vuur geopend op demonstranten, meerdere doden, Trump dreigt met militaire steun

it giet oan

Terug naar Iran, waar de vijfde dag van de massale demonstraties tegen de economische malaise en de islamitische dictatuur de bloederigste tot dusver werd. "Security forces" (prachtig eufemisme) openden op diverse plekken het vuur op demonstranten, met een aantal doden tot gevolg (berichten variëren van twee tot zeven, maar ga ervan uit dat het er meer blijken). Daar trekken burgers zich vooralsnog weinig van aan: op steeds meer plekken, waaronder grote steden als Mashhad en Isfahan, worden de protesten juist massaler. Onder andere werd een politiestation in de fik gezet, en werden eerder genoemde security forces bekogeld met stenen. Veelgehoorde kreten: dood aan Khamenei, dit is het laatste gevecht en sjah Reza zal terugkeren. Dat laatste gaat over sjah in ballingschap Rezah Pahlavi, die voor en achter de schermen handenwringend olie over de bosbrand giet: "In tegenstelling tot de 46 jaar van chaos en terreur die dit regime heeft gebracht, zal het nieuwe, democratische Iran dat ik wil creëren een tijdperk van welvaart en veiligheid inluiden." Ondertussen blijft het opvallend dat buiten Iran vooral rechtse politici zich uitspreken (nu weer oa Nigel Farage), hoewel in ons kikkerlandje ook PvdA-prominent Jaap Stalenburg zich roert ("De geschiedenis zal niet vragen hoe ingewikkeld Iran was, maar aan welke kant wij stonden toen mensen hun vrijheid opeisten"). En dan is er ook nog Donald Trump, die vrij duidelijk is: "If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go."

Ogen op de bal

@Schots, scheef | 02-01-26 | 11:00 | 338 reacties

Reaguursels

