Terug naar Iran, waar de vijfde dag van de massale demonstraties tegen de economische malaise en de islamitische dictatuur de bloederigste tot dusver werd. "Security forces" (prachtig eufemisme) openden op diverse plekken het vuur op demonstranten, met een aantal doden tot gevolg (berichten variëren van twee tot zeven, maar ga ervan uit dat het er meer blijken). Daar trekken burgers zich vooralsnog weinig van aan: op steeds meer plekken, waaronder grote steden als Mashhad en Isfahan, worden de protesten juist massaler. Onder andere werd een politiestation in de fik gezet, en werden eerder genoemde security forces bekogeld met stenen. Veelgehoorde kreten: dood aan Khamenei, dit is het laatste gevecht en sjah Reza zal terugkeren. Dat laatste gaat over sjah in ballingschap Rezah Pahlavi, die voor en achter de schermen handenwringend olie over de bosbrand giet: "In tegenstelling tot de 46 jaar van chaos en terreur die dit regime heeft gebracht, zal het nieuwe, democratische Iran dat ik wil creëren een tijdperk van welvaart en veiligheid inluiden." Ondertussen blijft het opvallend dat buiten Iran vooral rechtse politici zich uitspreken (nu weer oa Nigel Farage), hoewel in ons kikkerlandje ook PvdA-prominent Jaap Stalenburg zich roert ("De geschiedenis zal niet vragen hoe ingewikkeld Iran was, maar aan welke kant wij stonden toen mensen hun vrijheid opeisten"). En dan is er ook nog Donald Trump, die vrij duidelijk is: "If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go."
As the world welcomes the New Year, the dawn of a new era in Iran is upon us. My brave compatriots are on the streets in cities and towns across our country—fighting for their freedom, risking their lives. The current regime has reached the end of the road. It stands at its most…— Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) December 31, 2025
A new video from Hamadan shows security forces shooting at protesters on Thursday night.pic.twitter.com/W8weNfbBuX— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) January 1, 2026
Security forces fired at protesters, but demonstrators remained in the streets and continued to resist in the city of Nurabad, Lorestan, a video obtained by Iran International shows. pic.twitter.com/44JiM9hNHJ— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) January 1, 2026
THREAD: Verified videos of anti-establishment protests in Iran on 1 January.— Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) January 1, 2026
A group of protesters in the small city of Azna, in the western porvince of Lorestan, set fire to the local police station.
Protesters on Del Azad Boluevard in the city of Qom pelt a convoy of bike-riding security forces with stones on 1 January, the fifth day of protests in Iran.— Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) January 2, 2026
The nationwide anti-regime protests have now spread to more than 60 cities across Iran.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 2, 2026
This video shows a crowd of protesters out on the streets of Arak tonight chanting:
BREAKINg:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 1, 2026
Iranian anti-regime protesters are chasing down the Islamic Regime’s security forces on the streets of the city Arak
One really important thing to note for those of you who are new here:— 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) January 1, 2026
Iran has had many uprisings. Each one of them has chipped away at the regime more and more, but the regime managed to claw themselves out of it every time.
Don't hold your breath and assume "this is it, the…
