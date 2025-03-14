Even voorstellen: Engelands nieuwe 'interim chairman Office for Standards in Education', moefti Hamid Patel
Land in de uitverkoop
🚨NEW: Sir Hamid Patel, has been appointed interim chairman of OFSTED (Office for Standards in Education) pic.twitter.com/vA29d3OBic— GB Politics (@GBPolitcs) March 13, 2025
"Sir (Mufti) Hamid is a highly influential leader in the education sector, renowned for his transformative impact on educational policy and practice. As a national system leader, he plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of education by participating in several strategic forums across the UK." Nou, dat geloven we in principe meteen, maar waarom krijgt hij de sleutels van het Britse nationale Office for Standards in Education? Interim, voor vijf maanden, tot een opvolger is gevonden is. Maar toch hè, weer een nieuwe voet tussen de deur, hij was er al bestuursdlid sinds 2019.
En zoals een Brit met werkervaring in Irak opmerkt: "This man has cultivated his appearance to send out specific signals about his views on morality, society and politics. In many Muslim states, it would bar him from holding public office. Yet in Britain, it is effectively illegal for an employer to take note of those signals." Is echt zo. Enfin, tijd voor hoofdrekenen. 5 + 10 = ? 15 meter vanaf het dak tot de grond.
Verloren land
Video 1: British @BlackburnDarwen Council bending over backwards so Salafi women can 'vote' in full face-covering niqab.— Timon Dias (@TimonDias) April 30, 2024
Video 2: Salafi men openly discussing how to overthrow the British government and establish a Caliphate. (https://t.co/m4GWe9ztEG) https://t.co/TzVxICwdxD pic.twitter.com/RXph3xC574
