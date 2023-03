Hoe meer je er in duikt hoe meer je leert.

"The month of Ramadan is that in which was revealed the Quran; a guidance for mankind, and clear proofs of the guidance, and the criterion (of right and wrong). And whosoever of you is present, let him fast the month, and whosoever of you is sick or on a journey, a number of other days. Allah desires for you ease; He desires not hardship for you; and that you should complete the period, and that you should magnify Allah for having guided you, and that perhaps you may be thankful."

Gewoon regelrecht gejat van christenen (veertigdagentijd) en waarschijnlijk joden.

"According to Al-Bukhari, Muhmmad initially chose the date of the fast as the day of Ashura (the 10th day of the 1st month), probably the Jewish Yom Kippur. This fast was later replaced with the fast of the 9th month (Ramadan)."