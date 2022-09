Ach het zijn maar referenda, zullen wel niet bindend zijn dus dan weet je het wel.

By late on Tuesday evening Russia-installed election officials announced that 93 percent of the ballots cast in the Zaporizhia region were in support of annexation, as were 87 percent of ballots in the southern Kherson region and 98 percent in Luhansk.

Results from the Donetsk region were expected to follow later on Tuesday.