Leuk draadje wat betreft die vernietigde Bayraktar.

This appears to be a Gigorovich class frigate. These carry 9M317 (Buk) SAM missiles. These missiles have a maximum range of 45 km. This ship would need to be extremely close to shore. No indication why this would fare better than land-based Buks at hitting TB2s.

As the Bike has been unable to hit TB2s on land I find it equally likely we have witnessed the first SAM strike on a seagull.